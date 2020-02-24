Police urge calm amidst Sagamu protest over football player’s death

With one person feared dead and many others injured, the Nigeria Police Force on Monday appealed to protesters in Sagamu, Ogun State, to restrain from further violence while investigation continues into the alleged killing of a young football player by operatives of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Hundreds of youth took to the streets on Monday to protest the death of Kazeem Tiamiyu, a footballer with Remo Stars Football Club.

The youth began their protest from the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, and visited the palace of the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo Land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

Though it was meant to be a peaceful protest, a witness said the protest was midway hijacked by hoodlums and that led to a faceoff with the police resulting in the death of another middle-aged man.

Former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and House of Representatives members joined the Akarigbo and paramount ruler to address the youth.

How player was killed

Tiamiyu was killed on Saturday by a speeding vehicle after an officer of the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS allegedly pushed him into the road.

The Akarigbo alongside the dignitaries charged the youth to be of good conduct while assuring them that justice will prevail.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, in a statement issued on Monday said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammes Adamu, has already stepped into the matter and has equally called for a detailed and speedy investigation.

He said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on 22nd February, 2020.

“The IGP gave the order today, 24th February 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.”

