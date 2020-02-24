Buhari, service chiefs in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari meets service chiefs and the IGP of Police. [ PHOTO CREDIT: Presidency Twitter handle]
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja met behind closed doors with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by all the four service chiefs namely Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was also in attendance.

However, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, was absent from the meeting.

The meeting came barely 24 hours after the president vowed to launch aggressive campaigns against insurgents operating in the country.

Mr Buhari had on Sunday, while reacting to the attack on Garkida in Adamawa State, assured Nigerians that in the coming weeks they would witness an aggressive campaign to rout Boko Haram once and for all.

The president had said security agencies would continue to be well-funded and appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the security personnel in their gallant efforts to protect the citizens and secure the country.

Some Nigerians have repeatedly asked Mr Buhari to sack the service chiefs because of the increasing security challenges confronting the country.

Few weeks ago, the National Assembly also advised the president to sack them.

Last week, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the government was not ready to fire service chiefs who have been in office since 2015.

(NAN)

