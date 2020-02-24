Asset Declaration: Court strikes out case against Ekweremadu

Ike Ekweremadu
Ike Ekweremadu

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, struck out a suit filed by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property(SPIP) against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, over his alleged non-declaration of asset.

The panel had in 2018 under the leadership of Okoi Obono-Obla, instituted the case against Mr Ekweremadu.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/62/2018, the panel had alleged that “without reasonable excuse”, the serving senator refused and neglected to declare his assets upon being served the panel’s “notice to declare.”

Upon a presidential directive dissolving the panel in 2019, the Attorney-General of the Federation(AGF) office took over the case and other suits being handled by SPIP.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, a lawyer from the AGF’s office, Pius Akutah, informed the court that the former lawyer handling the case for the panel had disappeared with the case file.

Mr Akutah pleaded with the judge to order the former lawyer to release the file to the AGF office but the request was refused by the judge.

But Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, urged the judge to strike out the case.

Following this, Justice Nyako struck out the case.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.