Asset Declaration: Court strikes out case against Ekweremadu

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, struck out a suit filed by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property(SPIP) against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, over his alleged non-declaration of asset.

The panel had in 2018 under the leadership of Okoi Obono-Obla, instituted the case against Mr Ekweremadu.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/62/2018, the panel had alleged that “without reasonable excuse”, the serving senator refused and neglected to declare his assets upon being served the panel’s “notice to declare.”

Upon a presidential directive dissolving the panel in 2019, the Attorney-General of the Federation(AGF) office took over the case and other suits being handled by SPIP.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, a lawyer from the AGF’s office, Pius Akutah, informed the court that the former lawyer handling the case for the panel had disappeared with the case file.

Mr Akutah pleaded with the judge to order the former lawyer to release the file to the AGF office but the request was refused by the judge.

But Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, urged the judge to strike out the case.

Following this, Justice Nyako struck out the case.