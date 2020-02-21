Kano court voids report recommending Emir Sanusi’s suspension

Related News

The Federal High Court in Kano on Friday dismissed the preliminary report of the state Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) which recommended the suspension of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, pending investigations into alleged financial misappropriation of the emirate’s funds.

Justice O. A. Egwuatu said PCACC did not give the emir an opportunity to be heard before releasing the report on him, adding that such an omission was against the principle of fair hearing.

The emir had sued PCACC, the governor of Kano State and the state Attorney-General. He asked the court to declare that the findings of PCACC contained in its preliminary report issued on June 6, 2019, were a breach of his fundamental right to fair hearing and contrary to the rules of natural justice.

Mr Sanusi also asked for an order of the court to quash the preliminary report as it relates to his indictment for fraud, misappropriation, as well as the recommendation for his suspension by the commission.

While granting the emir’s prayers, the court equally awarded him a cost of N200, 000.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kano State High Court presided by Justice Sulaiman Na-Mallam had also restrained the state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission from continuing to investigate Mr Sanusi.

The preliminary report issued by the commission had asked Kano State government to suspend Mr Sanusi pending the final outcome of investigation of alleged financial misappropriation of emirate’s fund amounting to over N3.5 billion.

Counsel to the emir, Suraj Sa’ida, presented an ex- parte application requesting the court to restrained the anti-corruption commission from continuing with its investigation against the emir.

The probe was criticised as an attempt by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to punish the monarch over his alleged support for Abba Yusuf of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election. The emir denied that he supported the PDP candidate in the poll.

Mr Ganduje also carved out four emirates, Gaya, Rano Karaye and Bichi from Emir Sanusi’s kingdom, apparently to curtail the monarch’s influence.