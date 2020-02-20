PREMIUM TIMES throws support behind Amnesty International

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, has reassured the Nigeria office of Amnesty International of the newspaper’s support in the organisation’s work to advance freedom.

Mr Olorunyomi, who led a PREMIUM TIMES team on a visit to the office of Amnesty International in Abuja on Thursday, said the newspaper was concerned about continuous harassment of the human rights body.

The visit comes in the wake of pressures on the human rights organisation, including staged protests at their offices.

Mr Olorunyomi described the work of Amnesty International as essential to the thriving of democracy and human rights.

He decried the shrinking civic space “in a country where democracy was hard-fought,” saying institutions like Amnesty International have to be encouraged to thrive.

“We want to stand by you. We share both the vision and mission of Amnesty International, and that is why we are here.”

Receiving Mr Olorunyomi and his team, Country Director of Amnesty International, Osai Ojigho, described the visit as motivating in the face of increasing pressure.

She said the verbal attacks and protests on the work being done by Amnesty International in Nigeria will not discourage her and her team from doing their work.

Ms Ojigho said with the assistance of like minds like PREMIUM TIMES, the office would continue to stand up against wrongdoings and human rights violations.

She expressed appreciation to PREMIUM TIMES for always being there for her organisation.

Media Manager of Amnesty’s Nigeria Office, Isa Sanusi, said PREMIUM TIMES stands out in its coverage of human rights issues and objectivity.

“The situation we are having now is systemic blackout that is being sponsored about our activities and reports we released.

“Unfortunately, like in the case of our last report, the issue was brushed aside in the media and what was mainly reported was the reaction and attack on Amnesty,” he said.

The two organisations promised to work together to advance human right issues and bring about wider civic space.