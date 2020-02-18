Amaechi’s SSS CSO is dead

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The chief security officer to Rotimi Amaechi has died in Kaduna, PREMIUM TIMES learnt from security and official sources.

The officer, who was described as a senior intelligence personnel, died on Monday morning while on a trip with the transport minister.

Peter Afunanya, chief spokesperson for the SSS, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning that the officer was electrocuted at his hotel room.

“He died at his hotel during an electric accident,” Mr Afunanya said.

PREMIUM TIMES has withheld the officer’s identity to allow the official notification of his family.

His death occurred hours after reports said Mr Amaechi’s convoy was attacked in Kaduna while leaving from a train station to the city centre.

Mr Amaechi pushed back against the report on Twitter Sunday night, saying it was fake news as no attack on his convoy occurred.

A source close to Mr Amaechi also said the officer died at a hotel in a case of electrocution, dismissing strongly any insinuation that it was from an attack.

The source could not speak openly because he was not authorised by Mr Amaechi to speak on a matter that is being handled as sensitive.

READ ALSO: Eight Nigerian soldiers killed, five wounded in battle with Boko Haram

Mr Afunanya did not disclose the name of the hotel in Kaduna where the attack happened to PREMIUM TIMES.

But sources who first informed PREMIUM TIMES of the officer’s death said it was from injuries he sustained from the attack.

Some of the sources include colleagues of the departed officer, although PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to independently corroborate the official or private version of how the orderly died.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.