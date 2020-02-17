Acting NBC Director-General assumes office

Related News

The Director, Broadcast Policy and Research at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Armstrong Idachaba, has resumed office as the acting Director-General of the agency.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how Mr Idachaba was directed to take the position following the suspension of Modibbo Kawu by the federal government at the prompting of the anti-graft agency, ICPC.

Mr Kawu is standing trial for corruption.

The ICPC requested his suspension to carry out an investigation into the allegations against Mr Kawu unhindered.

The NBC spokesperson, Antia Ekanem, on Monday confirmed that Mr Idachaba resumed work and also held a meeting with the management.

Mr Idachaba’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Gekpe, on February 14, that its most senior director should oversee the affairs of the Commission.

Profile

Mr Idachaba, according to his official profile, was born on July 16, 1962, in Kaduna, Kaduna State. He obtained his first degree in 1985 from the University of Jos in Theatre Arts. He also earned a Masters in Theatre Arts from the University of Jos in 1993, and a PhD in Media Studies from the University of Abuja in 2008.

He undertook executive management courses from Georgetown University (2003) and Kennedy School, Harvard University (2016).

Mr Idachaba worked from 1986 to 1996 as a lecturer and the head of the department of English and Theatre Arts at the College of Education, Ankpa, Kogi State. He was a Feature Writer for the Nigerian Voice Newspaper; Artiste and Presenter for NTA Makurdi, and; Director Movies Theatre Promotions, from 1986 to 1990.

He joined NBC as an Assistant Chief Research/Monitoring Officer on grade level 13 on November 1, 1994, and rose to become the Zonal Director of the then Umuahia Zone, Zonal Director Uyo, Zonal Director, Abuja, and Zonal Director, Lagos. He was also the Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Headquarters.

Until his appointment as Acting Director-General, Mr Idachaba served as the Director, Broadcast Policy and Research.

He has published several paperbacks on Media, Digital Technology, Theatre Arts and Broadcast Regulation. He has and continues to, make an exceptional contribution to the Commissions Monitoring and Research activities.

His contribution to knowledge includes visiting lectureship at Bingham University, Abuja; Nassarawa State University; Godfrey Okoye University; and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.