Journalist Agba Jalingo released on bail

The detained publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, has accessed the bail granted him on February 13.

Mr Jalingo was arrested on August 22, 2019, and remained incarcerated till the court in Cross River granted his third request for bail after the journalist had been detained for 174 days.

He is facing trial for treason over a report written by the newspaper alleging that Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

Justice Sule Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Calabar, granted the journalist N10 million bail, last week, following an application from his lawyer, Attah Ochinke.

The court also asked that those standing as surety for the journalist must make a refundable deposit of N700,000 to the court registry to perfect the bail.

Mr Jalingo was earlier denied bail twice by another judge, Simon Amobeda, who later withdrew from the case after a secret recording where he (Amobeda) allegedly made some “biased” remarks against Mr Jalingo, was leaked to the press late last year.

Mr Amobeda is also a judge of the Federal High Court, Calabar.

A reporter, with the Cross River Watch, Jeremiah Achibong, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the journalist had accessed the bail granted him, after fulfilling the conditions.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately speak to the journalist, as he was said to be in the midst of his family members.

