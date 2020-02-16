El-Rufai made my administration’s privatisation programme successful – Obasanjo

Related News

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, said Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was behind the success of his administration’s privatisation programme.

Mr El-Rufai was the first Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (PBE) established by Mr Obasanjo in his first term as president between 1999 and 2003.

In a congratulatory message to mark the 60th birthday of the governor, Mr Obasanjo said Mr El-Rufai also turned around the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when he was the Minister of the FCT also under his administration.

In the message, copies of which were made available to journalists by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president described the governor as a Nigerian who has demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

“Over the years, I have followed, with keen interest, your modest inspiring career as a professional architect, community leader, administrator and politician. And I note, with special delight your demonstration of rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

“Under my watch as a democratically-elected President of Nigeria, you made a great success of our privatization programme as the Director-general of Bureau of Public Enterprises, which resulted in the liberalisation of our nation’s economy and our being able to meet some of the challenges of globalisation and tackling the problem of poverty in our land.

“I must also applaud the giant strides in terms of infrastructural and socio-economic development which the Federal Capital Territory FCT, recorded under your focused administration as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I salute the uncommon sense of duty and patriotism demonstrated by you at enhancing sanity in the physical development at the FCT.

“Without any doubt, as the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, you have contributed to the well-being of your people, especially in the implementation of populist programmes and infrastructural development in the state.

“I can only implore you not to rest on your oars and to re-double your efforts as the Chief Executive of one of the most politically restive states in the North West of the country to ensure peace, stability and security in the state until we collectively, propel our dear country to the promised land.

“I trust you will continue the good work you are doing to the glory of God and to the benefit of our people,” Mr Obasanjo wrote.

Northern Governors too

The Northern Governors’ Forum also felicitated with Mr El-Rufai qs he clocks 60 years.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau in a statement issued to journalists in Jos on Sunday, by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, described Mr El-Rufai as resilient in achieving his goals.

Mr Lalong who doubles as Chairman of the Forum, said Mr El-Rufai had made impact in shaping policies in the private and public sectors of the country.

“The celebrator has made impact in his different responsibilities to the nation. He has contributed in shaping policies in the private and public sectors.

“Your passion to serve with excellence is evident in how you have used the opportunities and challenges available to you as a Quantity Surveyor, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Minister, Governor, as well as member of various bodies in public and private sectors to shape policies,” Mr Lalong said.

He commended Mr El-Rufai for providing an enabling environment for the forum to operate seamlessly at its headquarters located in Kaduna.

He also assured him that the Forum would continue to tap into his wealth of experience, in finding solutions to many challenges of the region and the nation at large.

Mr Lalong prayed that God would continue to uphold the celebrator with diligence, honesty, compassion and determination to continue serving the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

(NAN)