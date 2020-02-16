Major health stories published last week

Related News

The world is yet to have a solution to the ongoing coronavirus which has spread to 25 countries and has killed over 1,500 people since it was detected in Wuhan, China, in December.

Nigeria is also faced with battling the Lassa fever outbreak while trying to prepare against the importation or in case of eventuality of an outbreak of coronavirus.

While still seeking a solution, the new disease was renamed Covid-19.

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital, Reuters reported.

The health ministry said in a statement that it had immediately informed the World Health Organisation and had taken all necessary preventative measures.

It, however, did not give the nationality of the affected person, or any other details.

Confirming the case, WHO Eastern Mediterranean said the person was carrying the virus, but had not shown any symptoms and was in a stable condition.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Edo Chapter, has urged the federal government to build isolation centres at point of entries into the country to check viral diseases.

The chairman of the chapter, Valentine Omoifo, said that an isolation centre could prevent coronavirus and other diseases from coming into the country.

“The government should be proactive because we are lucky that the virus is not in Nigeria.”

Over 10.522 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis sativa also known as “wee wee” was allegedly uncovered in a concealed warehouse in Maiduguri by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Borno State Command.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Muhammad Abdallah, said in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Jonah Achema, said that one suspect was also arrested in connection with the drugs.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organisation has said.

The UN health agency said this on Wednesday after a deliberation by the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Ebola.

Reconfirming the status of the disease, Mr Ghebreyesus said he accepted the emergency committee’s advice that the Ebola outbreak in DRC “continues to be a public health emergency of international concern.”

Official Says US Health Authorities Shipped Faulty Coronavirus Test Kits Across Country

A number of test kits sent out by U.S. health authorities to labs across the country to diagnose the deadly novel coronavirus are faulty, a senior official said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began shipping 200 test kids nationwide on February 5 to speed up the diagnosis of US cases of COVID-19, which currently number 13.

But the labs reported that while performing a verification procedure, they realized the kits were returning inconclusive results, meaning neither positive nor negative, said senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier

The Lassa fever death toll has risen to 70, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Tuesday.

The Nigerian health agency, in its weekly situation report on the status of the disease, said since the beginning of the year, more suspected and confirmed cases have been reported.

In the reporting week, it said there were 482 suspected cases of the disease with 104 new confirmed cases and eight deaths reported.

Britain on Monday declared the new coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health, giving the government additional powers to isolate those suspected of being infected.

Britain has recorded four cases of coronavirus so far while British nationals, who have been flown back from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the epidemic broke out, are being quarantined for 14 days.

The virus has killed more than 900 people, all but two in mainland China, and has spread to at least 27 countries and territories.

A Chicago-area pediatrician’s suicide note has prompted an investigation into his vaccination practices and record keeping, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Koinis, found dead of suicide in September 2019, left behind a note that “raised questions about the record keeping of vaccinations at his medical practice,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Based on the investigation, including “issues presented in the note,” authorities have been unable to determine which of Koinis’ patients were vaccinated and which were not, the statement said.