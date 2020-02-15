Three dead, eight injured in Anambra road accident

Related News

Three persons died on Saturday while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road accident in Amansea Awka, Anambra State capital.

The accident invloved a Toyota bus and a truck.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, Andrew Kumapayi, said the accident was caused by a lorry conveying stationaries.

According to him, the 14-seater bus that was heading to Lagos from Taraba State rammed into the packed lorry and three persons died instantly while eight others sustained injuries.

It was gathered that after the crash which occured near cow market, the Hausa community at the market barricaded the road.

Accordimg to them, the accident was caused by government officials stationed at the place to inspect farm produce.

The protesters said there would be no movement in that axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Highway unless Governor Willie Obiano visited the scene of the crash to see how officials inspecting farm produce cause accidents in the area.

In his situation report on the auto-crash, spokesman of the commission in the state,Paschal Anigbo, said “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded today Saturday 15 February 2020 at Amanse, just after the Cow Market, along Awka-Enugu Old Road.

“Two vehicles and 14 Victims were involved in the crash which claimed the life of three adult males, and eight others sustaining different degrees of injuries.

“The vehicles involved were: A stationary DAF Lorry with registration number, GGE167XP suspected to be faulty and a Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number, BAL 266XA.

“According to an eyewitness, the crash occurred around 6.00 am. The eyewitness said the bus was on top speed and rammed into the stationary lorry.

“The area has been cordoned off, and traffic control is ongoing. The FRSC team has also rushed the injured victims to Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka. The dead are also being evacuated to the same hospital.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State Sector Command, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi consoled with the family of the dead and wishes the injured victims a speedy recovery,” he said.