In new video, Boko Haram leader Shekau threatens minister, journalists

The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has released a video in which he threatened the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami.

Mr Shekau, in the nine-minute video, also threatened journalists saying they should be cautious about what they report or write about his group.

The terror leader who appeared in military attire with a turban on his head, had an AK 47 assault rifle resting across his chest, and wielded a thick chewing stick as he glared at the camera.

Mr Shekau also mocked President Muhammadu Buhari, making reference to his Wednesday’s visit to Maiduguri, where he was booed by distraught residents. Mr Buhari visited over Sunday’s attack that led to the death of over 30 travellers in Auno.

Speaking in Hausa and quoting the verses of the Quran in Arabic, Mr Shekau had asked the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, whether he was tired of leading the counterterorrism war.

The erratic Boko Haram leader also threatened a respected lawyer and analyst on counterinsurgency in Nigeria, Bulama Bukarti. Mr Bukarti is an analyst with the Co-Existence team at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, where he leads the team’s work on sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Shekau said he released the video in response to the communication minister’s alleged plan to block mobile communication lines in order to frustrate the operation of Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr Shekau said he was angry with the minister because of his background as an Islamic cleric.

Repeating his group’s taking the credit for the death of famous Kano cleric Sheikh Jafar, who was killed by an unknown assassin on April 13, 2007, Mr Shekau said the minister may suffer the same fate should he not back out of his mission against the activities of Boko Haram.

Read Shekau’s full video message:

“This is a message I am sending out on was created on Thursday 13th February.

“As the leader of Jamaatul Ahlil Sunna liddawati wal jihad (Boko Haram), I am speaking directly to those who pretend to be good Muslims while they are not. God will judge the hypocrites of Islam who use the platform of religion to achieve their selfish gains.

“We don’t judge people until we are sure of what we have seen in them.

“This video message is specifically released because of one man, who thinks he is knowledgeable. I want him to archive this message and continue referring to it till his death comes. From today onward, you will continue to live in sorrow, because I, Shekau, say so.

“This warning is for Isa Ali Panatami; don’t think simply because you preach in English or because you are called a doctor, it means you have knowledge of Islam. You know nothing. Today you have become a minister, and you are feeling you can achieve your selfish ends. You must know that speaking English has nothing to do with Islam.

“You said you are going to block phone lines and other means of communication, to frustrate the activities of Boko Haram, right. But you must understand that we don’t depend on such to take out our messages. Our messengers are like the angels of God. How dare you attempt to stop the works we are doing for the creator of the heavens and earth, simply because you have become a slave to the white world and the country. We pity you if you don’t repent.

“I swear to God, you are nothing. Initially, we have not begrudged with you, but now you have become a slave to the infidels; repent now and become a good Muslim. If you don’t comply from now on, death will come to you, Isa Ali Pantami. I call on my members in Africa, in Nigeria to rise and do the needful. Let them know that what we did to Sheik Jafar is just the tip of the iceberg. Anywhere you see Isa Ali Pantami, don’t spare him. Isa Ali Pantami you are nothing; even Jafar tried the same thing but we dealt with him; talk less of you that is nothing in Islamic practice. And from today on, you would not have rest of mind because you have dared God.

“And you, President Buhari, you said you are almost 80 years old and you are busy going about, and now your people have started booing, right? You just wait for your angels of death.

“And you Buratai, the chief of army staff; you tired right? Wait for your day.

“The journalists on BBC, Radio German, Radio France International, Dandal Kura, national dailies, be very careful in all that you write about us. We are not dealing with you people, we are doing the work of God. Our trust is in God and not in human beings.

“We have understood your evil plots against the religion of God, and your hypocrisy has been made known to us. Go on and plot against us in secret, we too shall converge in secret and plot against and see who will take the day.

“However, this video is purely created because of Isa Ali Pantami. And you Bulama Bukarti in England; you heard my words in the past. All these names I mention are insignificant elements.

“And you President Buhari, simply because some persons told you that they have killed our commanders, so now you are emboldened and you want to kill Shekau, right? Who is Shekau, a small person to you? But you are now in trouble Mr. Buhari; you are in big trouble. I am still here, that little boy that has defied the leaders of the world. I am still around, you just wait, it will soon be over before we all meet in the hereafter.”