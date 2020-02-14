Bayelsa Supreme Court Ruling: Warn Oshiomhole, Wike tells federal govt

Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]
Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]

Criticism has continued to trail the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s comment that nobody should be sworn in as Bayelsa governor following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the election of the APC candidate, David Lyon.

A new Bayelsa governor is expected to be sworn in today to take over from Seriake Dickson who is finishing his tenure.

Mr Oshiomhole said Thursday that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri’s votes did not have enough spread as required by the Constitution to be elected governor.

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike said, Thursday evening, that Mr Oshiomhole’s remarks was “capable of destabilising the country”.

Mr Wike, in a statement from his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, asked the federal government to warn the APC national chairman against making “inflammatory” remarks.

Mr Wike said Mr Oshiomhole has no power to declare that Mr Diri would not be sworn in as Bayelsa’s governor.

“The federal government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.

“What he is doing in Edo State is not proper and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta,” the governor said.

“Who is Oshiomhole to determine who has spread in a state? Supreme Court has made a ruling. It is unfortunate for Oshiomhole to come forward to say that nobody will be sworn in.

“It is most unfortunate what Oshiomhole is doing because he wants to retain his position as National Chairman. APC Governors have rejected him, that is why he is struggling to prove that he is fighting for the party.

“He is making statements as if he owns the country. This is the same way he is carrying on in Edo State fighting the Governor.

“He believes that he has the forces to cause crisis. He is arrogating powers to himself, which is not good,” the governor said.

The PDP, in its reaction to Mr Oshiomhole’s comment, asked the APC national chairman to stay away from Bayelsa.

