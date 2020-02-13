Insecurity: Over 3,000 killed in Nigeria in 2019 — Report

Related News

At least 3188 persons were killed in 2019 in Nigeria, a new report that tracked casualties in conflicts, violent clashes and extrajudicial killings across the country has said.

According to Nigeria Mourns, 3188 people lost their lives between January and December 2019 as a result of violent incidents which include gang wars, clashes, extra-judicial killings, resource crises, kidnappings and, Boko-Haram/ ISWAP attacks.

The report says of the above number of deaths, 2707 were those of civilians, while 481 were state security agents.

In other words, it said for every 5.5 deaths recorded, at least one of them was that of a security officer.

The state with the highest number of fatalities, it said was Borno State in the North-east, closely followed by Zamfara in the North-west.

It also released an analysis of the trends and what they portend for Nigeria’s future.

”Having spent the last year tracking the violence and recording only deaths that can be collaborated by two sources, we recorded 3188 deaths for 2019,” the group said in a statement Thursday.

The organisation noted that the report did not include persons considered to be ‘missing in action’ but ”concretely verified deaths”.

”In tracking the killings we found an alarming trend of attacks on security agents and their weapons being carted away.

“Another interesting fact is the vast areas of ungoverned spaces in Northern Nigeria & the vast ungovernable waters of the South-south which have formed territories for violent actors in these regions. We had difficulties documenting sexual violence,” it said.

A report published by PREMIUM TIMES in 2019 indicated that at least 25,794 people were killed in various attacks during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari between May 2015 and May 2019.

According to available data from the Nigeria Security Tracker, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Africa programme which documents violence in Nigeria, “these attacks were motivated by political, economic, or social grievances”.

The data used was taken from weekly surveys of Nigerian and international media reports.

The report noted that this state of insecurity intensified from May 29, 2011, the inauguration date of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Despite these attacks, President Buhari and members of his cabinet insist the insecurity has been curbed and that the deadly Boko Haram has been technically defeated.