Bayelsa Polls: I’m satisfied with Supreme Court ruling — Atiku

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling that sacked the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon, as governor of Bayelsa State.

Mr Abubakar congratulated his party men, Diri Duoye, and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrujakpor.

On Thursday, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Mary Odili sacked Mr Lyon of the election on grounds that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information before the Commission.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko consequently ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

The judge also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread.

Reacting to the judgement via a post on his Facebook, Mr Abubakar said he was satisfied with the court ruling.

He also urged the Supreme Court to always “show consistency in its judgments and find the resolve to always deliver just-judgments no matter whose ox is gored.”

He added that the Nigerian people are fully behind the apex court in whatever they do.

Read Mr Abubakar’s full statement:

“I received the verdict of the Supreme Court, declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Bayelsa state gubernatorial elections, Senator Douye Diri, as the duly elected Governor of the state, with gladness.

“Senator Douye Diri had cause to visit with me before the elections and received my blessings and counsel. I am fully satisfied that he has what it takes to make Bayelsa the ‘glory of all lands’. His intellect, personality and character, are a credit to Bayelsa and the PDP.

“I congratulate Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrujakpor. I also felicitate with the Peoples Democratic Party. The Lords Justices have given us another opportunity to show Nigerians that power belongs to the people, and we must make good use of this opportunity.

I call on all the people of Bayelsa to make peace with the recent past and embrace the future together, united in the mission to transform the state into a haven of peace and prosperity.

Finally, I urge the Supreme Court to show consistency in its judgments and find the resolve to always deliver just-judgments no matter whose ox is gored. The people of Nigeria are behind the apex court in whatever they do to free themselves from the dominance of dictatorial forces.