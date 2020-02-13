Two Reps defect to APC

Related News

Two lawmakers of the Action Alliance (AA) on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced Kingsley Uju and Pascal Obi as the new members of the majority party.

Mr Uju represents Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Ideato Federal Constituency while Mr Obi is from Ideato North/South Federal Constituency. Both are from Imo State.

In separate letters read by House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers said they were leaving the AA as a result of “irreconcilable issues” in the party.

They went further to say they decided to cross carpet to the APC as “progressives” after all efforts to resolve the challenges in the AA failed.

This latest defection takes the tally of the APC in the Lower House from Imo to four, two shy of the PDP’s six. The state has 10 seats in the House.

The latest defection also comes almost a month after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party as the governor of the state, replacing him with Hope Uzodinma of the APC.

Mr Uzodinma and Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west, also of the APC, attended the House announcement.

The defection also affirms the growing spread of the ruling APC in the south-eastern region of the country, especially in Imo.

Rochas Okorocha, who became governor of Imo on the shoulders of APGA, defected to the APC before the end of his first term as governor in 2014.