Nigerian Army troops capture terrorists, rescue captives in Borno

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have continued to neutralize more terrorists, capture gun trucks and a cache of arms in several encounters across North East.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Aminu Iliyasu, a colonel, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Iliyasu said the troops had continued to sustain the ongoing counter terrorism operations, making life unbearable for the marauding remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) criminals.

He said the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade in conjunction with civilian JTF unleashed superior fire power on some ISWAP terrorists at Njaba along Damboa-Bale road on Sunday.

He said several of the insurgents were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds at the end of the encounter and one of the terrorists named Koise Bulama was captured alive.

“Items recovered from the terrorists are – one Buffalo gun truck, one anti-aircraft gun, three machine guns, two AK47 rifles and 141 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition.

“Others are one suicide vest, one Improvised Explosive Device Box, 10 motorcycles, one pumping machine and some mechanical tools.

“On the same day, some elements of Boko Haram suffered yet another defeat in the hands of troops of 121 Battalion in Pulka, Gwoza LGA in a failed attempt to attack the troops location.

“The dogged troops repelled the attack and neutralised one insurgent in the process while others retreated in disarray under the cover of darkness,’’ he said.

Mr Iliyasu further disclosed that troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed at Ngwom in Mafa local government also thwarted an attempt by the Boko Haram terrorists to infiltrate their defensive location.

He added that the troops neutralised one of them while many of them escaped with various degrees of gunshot wound as evident from the trails of blood discovered along the insurgents’ withdrawal route.

He said the troops recovered one Baofeng Handheld Radio, one Rocket Propelled Gun bomb, 101 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and two rounds of 60mm mortar bombs abandoned by the escaping criminals.

Mr Iliyasu added that the troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Tungushe in Konduga local government area engaged some Boko Haram terrorists mounted on six gun trucks and neutralised three of them.

He said one Buffalo gun truck, one Anti-Aircraft gun, two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 Rifle Magazines and 60 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were captured from the insurgents after the encounter.

He said one gallant soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops of 3 Battalion (Main) deployed at Rann in Kala/Balge LGA of Borno State delivered a devastating blow on some Boko Haram elements.

“The insurgents attacked the troops’ location in 4 Gun Trucks alongside a number of their foot soldiers.

“The vigilant troops responded swiftly, engaging the criminals in a brief fire fight that lasted for about 20 minutes.

“At the end of the encounter, the heroic troops neutralized two of the criminal insurgents.

“Equally, the troops captured one General Purpose Machine Gun, one AK 47 Rifle, one Baofeng Handheld Radio and 33 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

“It is also heart-warming to note that seven women and nine children held hostage by the criminals were rescued while two Boko Haram flags, one motorcycle and one motorcycle engine were recovered,” he said.

Mr Iliyasu also disclosed that the troops also arrested 11 high profile Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics suppliers within Biu local government area of the state.

(NAN)