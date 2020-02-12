INEC fixes March 14 for four bye-elections

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 14 for the bye-election in Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State.

INEC‘s national commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Wednesday via a statement. This means four bye-elections will now hold on February 14.

The commission earlier last week announced the same date for bye-elections in three constituencies in Kwara, Sokoto, and Niger states.

INEC said the bye-elections were a result of the deaths of the lawmakers holding the seats in the national and state assemblies.

It added that the polls will hold simultaneously.

READ FULL PRESS RELEASE

It will be recalled that on 6th February 2020, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed Saturday 14th March 2020 for the conduct of bye-elections in three constituencies following the deaths of some serving members of the National and State Assemblies. The Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives had declared a vacancy in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State; the Honourable Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly had declared a vacancy in Patigi State Constituency while the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly had also declared a vacancy in the Kebbe State Constituency.

Subsequently, the National Assembly, through a letter dated 10th February 2020, informed the Commission of the death of Honourable Adamu Muhammadu Fagen Gawo, Member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, who died on 31st December 2019. Consequently, the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives has declared the seat for Babura/Garki Federal Constituency vacant.

The Commission has therefore fixed Saturday 14th March 2020 for the bye-election to be held simultaneously with the other bye elections on the same date. The Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and other social media platforms.

Festus Okoye Esq.

National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee.

12th February 2020