UPDATED: Ebola: Epidemic not over in DRC

The Ebola outbreak ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo appears far from over as new confirmed cases and deaths from the disease are still being reported in the conflict-ridden country.

Latest figures from the World Health Organisation website on Monday shows that 3,428 cases (3,305 confirmed and 123 probable), including 2246 deaths, have been recorded since the disease was first reported in August 2018.

There are 1157 survivors, with some patients still under care.

The country has been battling the outbreak of the disease since August, but the new coronavirus outbreak in China has pushed news on the disease off the headlines.

The World Health Organisation Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at a press briefing on coronavirus said the world cannot yet look away from the Ebola outbreak in DRC, though cases as already on the decline.

“I used the opportunity to stress that WHO is responding to 216 emergencies at the moment and share updates on the Ebola outbreak in DRC: since the start of February, there have been three cases. It’s too soon to celebrate, but we must use the momentum to finish off this outbreak,” he said.

The WHO chief said the current trend in the fight against the disease has been encouraging as there have only been 3 cases in the past week, and no cases in the past 3 days.

“But until we have no Ebola cases for 42 days, it’s not over. Any single case could re-ignite the epidemic, and the security situation in eastern DRC remains extremely fragile”

“We are still in full response mode. Just yesterday, 5400 alerts were investigated, almost 300 samples were analyzed, more than 700 people were vaccinated almost and 2000 contacts were followed. We are still in full response mode”

Mr Ghebreyesus also added the Emergency Committee which had recommended that WHO should declare the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern would be meeting on Wednesday to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in DRC still within the status.

He, however, said regardless of their recommendation, the world needs to continue to fund the Ebola response.

“Taking our foot off the accelerator now could be a fatal mistake – quite literally,” he said.

He added that he would be travelling to Kinshasa, on Thursday, for meetings with the President of DRC, Felix Tshisekedi, and other senior ministers to look beyond Ebola, and sketch out ways to strengthen DRC’s health system.

Progress

A vaccine was approved by the WHO last year to stem the tide of the outbreak. Reports from the health agency on Monday show that progress is being made in combating the disease in the conflict-ridden North Kivu and Ituri provinces in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The latest number of reported cases stands at 3,429, including 2,251 deaths — a fatality rate of 66 per cent.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the situation in the country is very different now from what it was a few months ago, VOA reported.

Ms Moeti said the number of cases per day is much reduced than was obtainable weeks ago, especially when the agency has to stop essential interventions in the hotspots in the DRC.

“What I can say with a great deal of hope and optimism is that … we are seeing, for example, in a week something like five cases, said Mr Moeti.

The Ebola outbreak has been going on since August 2018. This is the 10th to hit the DRC since 1976, and the second-largest ever recorded, after the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

By the time the epidemic ended in 2016, the virus had infected nearly 30,000 people and killed more than 11,000 in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.