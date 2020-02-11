EFCC says trending photos not its Port Harcourt holding cell

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied that some pictures trending on social media were those of the holding cell of its Port Harcourt zonal office.

EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Tuesday, said the photos, first published by @TheRealDayne, were mischievous and a calculated attempt to smear the agency’s reputation.

The anti-graft agency vowed to investigate and sanction the source of the pictures.

Mr Orilade said its holding centre “cannot be the open dumping facility, surrounded by razor-wired walls, depicted in the picture.

“It is important to further clarify that EFCC detention centres are known for their remarkable care for detainees in line with our avowed respect for human rights and dignity.

“The Commission can state without fear of contradiction that our Port Harcourt detention facility, like all others across the country, is further bolstered by a well-equipped medical centre that attends to the health needs of detainees, who are further fed three square meals daily from the same canteen that service officers and men of the Commission eat from.”

Mr Orilade noted that suspects standing trial for corruption often prefer to be remanded in its custody rather in correctional centres, saying this was an indication of the decency of its facilities.

The commission also released the image of its holding facility at the Port Harcourt Zonal office.

“It is expected that you would have done your investigation and come out with a detailed outcome than just misleading the public”, he said.

EFCC Holding Cell

The Commission also demanded an apology “for this embarrassment.”

EFCC said it welcomes criticisms, “so long as they are meaningful and constructive, but frowns at premeditated attempts to drag its hard-earned reputation and image to the mud.

“This has left us with no other choice than to investigate the brains behind it and to consequently take any further needful action that may serve as deterrent to all other mischief-makers in this mould.

“It is well understood that the intention of this misleading tweet is to embarrass the Commission.”

