Insecurity: Elites have failed Nigeria — Sultan of Sokoto

The new Sultan of Sokoto Saad Abubakar sits on his throne during his coronation ceremony in Sokoto, Northern Nigeria
Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, also the spiritual leader of Nigeria's Muslim, sits on his throne during his coronation ceremony in Sokoto, Northern Nigeria, March 3, 2007. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (NIGERIA) - RTR1N1ZM

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Friday said the Nigerian elites have failed the country by not addressing the insecurity ravaging parts of the nation, leading to bloodbaths.

The president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs was speaking at the second ‘Plateau State Forgiveness and Reconciliation Day’.

The day, held in commemoration of victims of past violent crises in the state was held at the Forgiveness Garden on Friday in Jos.

The Plateau Peace Building Agency, in partnership with the Interfaith Mediation Center Kaduna, had in 2019 initiated efforts at reconciling aggrieved parties, which led Governor Simon Lalong to declare every February 7 a public holiday in the state.

Sultan’s comments

Sultan Abubakar said: “I attach so much importance to this type of programme.”

According to him, ”the inundation of insecurity in the country was the consequences of elitist breakdown.”

“Our elites have failed us, they didn’t lead us very well,” he said. “We are very worried about the level of insecurity in Nigeria, but we are more worried about our homes, the North.”

Mr Abubakar exhorted people to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, adding that ”if as people that always offended God, then kneel down to beg Him for forgiveness, which He forgives, then who are we not to forgive.”

“Preach forgiveness and acts forgiveness, because it is difficult for someone to say he has forgiven and it is another thing for him to act,” he added.

The Sultan congratulated Governor Lalong, for his concern and initiative.

Mr Lalong said, ”On a day like this, it is expected that people will soberly reflect to forgive one another and seek reconciliation of the bad things of the past.”

“As we mark the second annual Forgiveness Day, we are conscious of the efforts that have been put in to ensure that our people live in peace and harmony, as well as find a new narrative that does not only prevent conflict but also encourage dialogue and reconciliation,” he said.

Mr Lalong urged the people ”to be more hopeful, though the losses are huge and unquantifiable.”

“At the end of last year, we flagged off the permanent resettlement of IDPs (displaced persons) to their ancestral lands and we are continuing. Last month, I met with the minister of humanitarian affairs in Abuja to solicit for more assistance to enable them to settle back seamlessly to their ancestral lands,” he added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.