Police Inspector ‘commits suicide’ over murder charge

A police inspector in Lagos State, Okon Essien, has taken his own life while in detention for a murder charge, the police authorities have said.

The officer committed suicide on Wednesday in the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) cell, Yaba, where he was detained.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson.

Mr Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the officer killed himself “to avoid trial”.

The late Mr Essien was detained for allegedly shooting and killing Hassan Usman.

According to the statement, Mr Essien, alongside three other officers, ‘intercepted’ four suspects along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo on January 31.

The offence for which the suspects were intercepted was not disclosed by the police.

The four suspects intercepted were Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Usman and Prosper Okoye.

“Inspector Okon Essien was alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Hassan Usman Stanley resulting to his death,” the statement said.

Mr Elkana said he was, thereafter, arrested at Akodo alongside his three colleagues; Lawrence Adegboye, Olorunloju Olusegun and Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The policemen were arrested and taken to State CID Yaba for investigation. While in custody, the said Inspector Okon Essien is alleged to have killed himself,” he said.

His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case, the police added.