Insecurity: Islamic council chides CAN over ‘prayer protest’

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), on Wednesday, chided the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its recently held street ‘protests’ over rising insecurity and killings across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the NSCIA’s deputy of administration, Yusuf Nwoha, the group said ”it was insincerity, wickedness, falsehood and hypocrisy to allude that Boko Haram is a gimmick to eliminate Christians”.

“It is rather discomfiting and heart-rending that some misguided elements in our country have resorted to the dangerous game of playing politics with security,” it added.

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, and other Christian leaders had taken part in a ‘prayer walk’ in parts of the country to protest the rising killings.

Although the ruling All Progressives Congress had earlier chided the Christian group over the walk, the presidency, in a terse reaction, had said it was the right of any group (including CAN) to peacefully protest over any issue.

But an unimpressed NSCIA, in its statement, said the Christian leaders were only playing to the gallery.

“Political mercenaries and religious combatants united by rapacious greed and chronic hatred have occupied the public space with putrid writings and toxic speeches.

“For the sake of fleeting popularity and Twitter-trending, some public figures with ulterior motives offer themselves as willing tools in the hands of disgruntled politicians to play politics with insecurity without remembering that when the fire they are stocking becomes an uncontrollable conflagration, there would be nowhere for them to play their politics as the nation would have been consumed.

“It is a failure of education that people goaded by ambition cannot see the big picture and the danger inherent in their actions.

“In essence, rather than see the monstrosity that insecurity has become as a national challenge that requires collective action, agents of destabilisation seek to score cheap political goals and engage in self-indicting propaganda.

“One of them is the recently organised street show by some religious leaders who give political colouration to grinding insecurity fueled by hypocrisy and hubris,” the statement read in part.

But the same group also condemned the high level of insecurity in the country and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate measures to address the threat.

“The level of insecurity in the country has reached an unacceptable crescendo that declaring a state of emergency on it appears not only necessary but also pressing.

“The time to arrest the insecurity in the land is now and we repeat our call to President Muhammad Buhari to combat the current spike in insecurity with candid decisiveness.”

‘Prayer walk’

PREMIUM TIMES reported how CAN has held peaceful protests in the capital city and parts of the country to call the government’s attention to the rising spate of killings across the nation.

The Christian group had earlier called on all Christians across the country to embark on a ‘prayer walk’ on Sunday to protest the gruesome killing of the CAN Chairman in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram terrorists.

Although the federal government has condemned the beheading of the cleric, the CAN said the government has not done enough to protect Christians.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, during a briefing with journalists in Abuja last week Thursday said the prayer walk was aimed at using prayers to curb the activities of terrorists and criminals who have been orchestrating killings across the country.

He also said (in)actions by the federal government had given such criminals the latitude to carry out crimes unchallenged.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the security apparatus in the country to curb the killings.