Alleged N2.2billion Fraud: Detained petroleum agency official out on bail

A Nigerian anti-corruption agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), on Monday granted the General Manager Corporate Services, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Goddy Nnadi, administrative bail a few hours after he was arrested at the commission.

The spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, saying Mr Nnadi was detained for his constant refusal to honour invitations by the ICPC.

She said Mr Nnadi was arrested on Monday but released on administrative bail the same day. He returned to the Commission on Tuesday to conclude the bail process.

”He was arrested on Monday principally because he refused to honour our invitations for questioning. We have invited him a number of times like two or three times, and in regards to some matters we are investigating and he did not oblige; that was why he was arrested.

”He was later allowed to go after he had fulfiled conditions on his administrative bail,” she added.

Mr Nnadi is roped in various allegations of corruption and mismanagement of office, alongside Aisha Usman, the General Manager, Operations at PEF.

Mr Nnadi is facing prosecution on monies that went into his accounts from 2011 to 2019 to the tune of ”N2.2billion, $302,964, €11,000 and £2,000 pounds sterling” by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), led by Okoi Obono-Obla.

Mr Obono-Obla said the SPIP received a petition that Mr Nnadi operated a corporate account with a hotel named Galbani and Greatwood in Owerri, Imo State.

Mr Obono-Obla’s defunct panel also secured a Federal High court interim forfeiture of the said monies traced to Mr Nnadi’s accounts.

Concerning Ms Usman, the panel said its findings revealed that she operates nine accounts with one bank alone with a total inflow of N1.4billion.

He said it was discovered that some corporate organisations paid the money into her account.

President Muhammadu Buhari, however, dissolved the SPIP panel on September 17 after Mr Obono-Obla’s long battle with an allegation of certificate forgery.

President Buhari, therefore, ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to take over all outstanding investigations of the SPIP.

The EFCC, on December 9, secured a final forfeiture of six properties traced to Mr Nnadi. The anti-graft agency said the PEF General Manager is facing prosecution for offences bordering on conspiracy, bribery and money laundering.

The case of Mrs Usman

Mrs Okoduwa said she was not aware if Mrs Usman was also arrested by the commission.

”I do not know anything on her, I do not know if she was arrested,” she told Premium Times on phone, Wednesday.

The EFCC also has no information on the allegations against Mrs Usman.

The acting spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, told our reporter, “I have not been briefed on the matter. I shall communicate you as soon as I have information, sir.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson to the AGF, Umar Gwandu, for inquiries on whether the ministry is prosecuting Mrs Usman, he asked for the questions to be sent through his WhatsApp.

Mr Gwandu was yet to respond at the time this report was filed.