PHOTOS: Obasanjo, Jonathan meet in South Korea

Related News

Two former Nigerian leaders, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, have met in Seoul, South Korea.

The two leaders met at the sidelines of World Summit 2020 holding in the South Korean capital.

Mr Obasanjo, who ruled the country as military head of state between 1976 and 1979 before returning as civilian leader between 1999 and 2007, has been active in the political space.

Mr Jonathan, who was first brought in by Mr Obasanjo as vice president in 2007, led Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Obasanjo initially supported the presidential bid of Mr Jonathan in 2011, but later parted way with his protege.

During the 2015 presidential elections, Mr Obasanjo openly campaigned against Mr Jonathan after tearing off his membership card of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I was delighted to meet His Excellency Chief Olusegun ‘Baba’ Obasanjo at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea,” Mr Jonathan wrote while sharing a picture of him and Mr Obasanjo on his verified Facebook page.

With the two men in the picture is Mr Jonathan’s wife, Patience.

Mr Jonathan said he and Mr Obasanjo “joined leaders from across the world to make a case for lasting peace, interdependence and shared values among the world’s peoples and nations” at the summit.

President Muhammadu Buhari is not attending the summit and it is unclear if the Nigerian government is represented.

“After moderating a session of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), where many serving and former Heads of Government made intense and exciting contributions on how to heal our troubled world, I got my faith renewed in the belief that more commitment is required from all stakeholders in the pursuit of global peace,” Mr Jonathan said.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan speaking at the World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea,

Mr Jonathan first shared pictures of his participation at the summit on Monday.

“At the World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, organised by the Universal Peace Federation, it was an honour to have joined other world leaders at the opening plenary to deliberate on the imperatives of peace, security and human development,” he wrote in the Monday post.