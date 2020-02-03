Police advise schools, worship centers to restore checks on luggage

Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The Kaduna State Police Command has advised schools, worship centers, markets, motor parks and other public places to resume checks on luggage at their entrance points.

The advice followed the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel, at Living Faith Church Sabon Tasha, Kaduna on Sunday.

The suspect was intercepted while the Church service was in session with some suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) contained in a bag.

The Command Public Relations officer, Yakubu Sabo, in a press statement, said the measure was necessary to prevent any security breach.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, had directed all police officers to intensify surveillance and to liaise with stakeholders within their respective jurisdictions to ensure collective vigilance.

He assured the people of adequate security, through proactive measures adopted by the Command, recently.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.