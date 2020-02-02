How to protect yourself from coronavirus

The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December has found its way into more than 24 countries.

While many countries, especially those in Africa, are yet to report any confirmed case, there have been scares of the disease in Nigeria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) have advised countries to heighten their health security surveillance to be able to quickly detect cases.

However, there might still be one or two missing cases which might go undetected and enter into the society.

To minimise the risk of contracting the disease, here is how to protect yourself and family from the coronavirus.

1. Avoid close contact with anyone coughing, sneezing or showing symptoms of respiratory illness.
Others symptoms of coronavirus includes fever and shortness of breath, severe cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and in worse scenarios death.

2. Cook food thoroughly before consumption. Scientists are claiming that animals are the primary host of the coronavirus. Due to this health official recommended cooking meat and animal products like eggs, milk, thoroughly before consumption.

3, When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals.

4. Anyone with underlying medical conditions should avoid live animal markets and raw meats together, since those people are “considered at higher risk of severe disease.”

5. Do not eat sick animals or those that died from diseases or unknown causes.

6. Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

7. If you have a fever, cough, and difficulty breathingl seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your healthcare provider.

8. Cover mouth and nose if you are the one feeling sick, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and disinfect the objects and surfaces you touch.

9. When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw tissue away immediately and wash hands.

