Shehu Sani: My 30 days detention by EFCC, breach of my human right

Related News

A former Kaduna central district senator, Shehu Sani, has narrated his traumatic experience during his 30 days detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Sani was released on bail on court orders on Thursday. He described his incarceration as a clear breach of his fundamental rights, according to a statement he issued on Saturday.

The former rights activist said the EFCC tried to subject him to a polygraph lie detector tests, blocked his bank accounts, searched his houses and offices, an action he said ”was traumatising, all in the name of fictional $24,000 or $25, 000 extortion.”

Mr Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, was arrested in December for allegedly “collecting $25,000 in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu”.

The former senator denied the allegation and described his detention as “unfair, unjust, prearranged and politically motivated.”

The EFCC on January 2 obtained a court order to detain him for 14 days pending trial.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how operatives of the EFCC searched his Abuja residence.

Mr Sani finally secured bail at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday before Justice Inyang Ekwo, in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

The former senator accused the anti-graft agency of using the manual of former German dictator, Adolf Hitler, as its compass in Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

He said the country would continue to be at the bottom strata of the Transparency International index if her anti-graft agencies continue to go after ants and leaving out persons that have stolen the nations commonwealth.

The international anti-corruption watchdog dropped Nigeria in its recent ranking released last week by two places from 144th to 146th position out of the 180 countries surveyed worldwide.

Nigeria’s latest placement by TI has drawn debates about the success of the fight against corruption in the country. Both the EFCC and the ICPC condemned the report.

Read part of Shehu Sani’s statement

“My incarceration for 30 days in the jail of EFCC was unfair, unjust and a clear breach of my fundamental rights and hence stands condemned. During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatizing interrogations – my houses and offices were searched,” he said.

“They compelled me to declare my assets, they tried to subject me to polygraph lie detector tests, my accounts were blocked, and my phone was seized, all in the name of fictional $24,000 or $25, 000 extortion.

“Any Information planted in the media by the EFCC spokesperson while I was in their custody about me is outrightly false and nothing but a bacterial and fungal infested concoctions, typical of their style.

“Our country will continue to be at the bottom strata of the Transparency International index as long as our anti-graft agencies only use their might and arsenal to crush ants while lacking the courage, the heart, and the liver to confront the snakes, the vultures and the hyenas of the ruling establishment. They can frame me, detain me but can’t silence me.

“In an ideal democratic state, all agencies of the government are obliged to operate within the dictates and the ambit of the rule of law or the nation leaps into tyranny.

“The rule book of Stalin, The manual of Hitler or road map of Mussolini should not be the guidance and the compass of the nation’s security and anti-corruption agencies in their quest to sanitize our country.”