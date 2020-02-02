Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari says posterity will always remember the labour and sacrifices of Arthur Nwankwo, a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition and prolific writer who died on Saturday at the age of 78 years.

Mr Buhari said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

Below is the statement from the presidency:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS NADECO CHIEFTAIN, ARTHUR NWANKWO

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with government and people of Anambra State over the death of former Vice-Chairman of National Democratic Coalition and prolific writer, Dr Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, noting that the labour and sacrifices of the nationalist will always be remembered by posterity.

The President commiserates with family, friends, professional and political associates of Dr Nwankwo, urging them to find solace in the contributions of the writer to national and global development by consistently pursuing and projecting values of peace, unity and love.

President Buhari affirms that the late writer’s bridge-building efforts, like supporting the famous Handshake Across the Niger, and carefully picking the themes of his many publications to reflect national unity, while advocating for a collective vision, had served the purpose.

The President believes Dr Nwankwo’s investments in humanity will endure, especially standing for democracy and development at great risks, and working hard to ensure that the pivotal institutions are strengthened and sustained.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed statesman, and comfort his family.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)