Oshiomhole writes South-west leaders over vacant party position

The national working committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has written to the South-west leaders of the party over the need to fill the vacant position of the Deputy National Chairman (South).

The position was formerly occupied by the first civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, before his appointment as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment by the current administration in 2019.

Asides the festering power tussle between the party national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, one of the criticisms against the former has been his reported reluctance to fill the vacant seats within the party.

A letter signed by Mr Oshiomhole, on behalf of the party NWC, called on APC chieftains, Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande, the speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, and others in the region to submit nominations for the vacant position within the next two weeks.

“Consequently, Your Excellencies are by this notification requested to consult with the relevant stakeholders in the zone including those listed above with a view to getting a suitably qualified replacement for the position, subject to ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“May I also advise Your Excellencies, that it will be helpful if we can receive the South-West nomination within the next two (2) weeks.

“Please accept the renewed assurances of my highest esteemed regards,” an excerpt from the letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES read.

Meanwhile, the tenure of Mr Oshiomhole-led NWC will elapse by 2022.