Gunmen abduct NBA official in Taraba

Gunmen have kidnapped the vice chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in Taraba State, Jalingo branch, Zainab Kishimi.

The police spokesperson in Taraba, David Misal, told PREMIUM TIMES that efforts are on to rescue the female lawyer.

A colleague of the victim, whose does not want to be named, said the suspected kidnappers abducted Ms Kishimi at around 8 p.m. on Thursday while she was in her residence behind Central Bank Headquarters, Jalingo, the state’s capital.

He added the lawyer is a counsel with the state’s ministry of justice.

“She is a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida), Taraba State chapter and she served as chairperson of her electoral committee.

“The incident came to many of us in the profession as a surprise because it’s very unfortunate that criminals can walk freely amidst residents and reach their prime target without security hindrance,” the source said.