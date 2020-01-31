EFCC releases Shehu Sani from custody

Related News

A former Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani, has been released from the custody of the EFCC after meeting his bail conditions, the commission has said.

The acting spokesperson to the Commission, Tony Orilade, confirmed the release to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

He said, “Yes, he was released yesterday evening.”

Mr Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, was arrested last month for allegedly “collecting $25,000 in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu”.

The former senator has denied the allegation and described his detention as “unfair, unjust, prearranged and politically motivated.”

The EFCC on January 2 obtained a court order to detain the former senator for 14 days without trial.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how operatives of the EFCC, searched the Abuja residence of the former activist.

Reprieve

After several weeks in dentention, Mr Sani finally secured a bail at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday before Justice Inyang Ekwo, in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

Earlier, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the judge, Mr Sani must not travel outside Nigeria without obtaining permission from the court.

He ordered the defendant to submit his international passport to the court.

“N10 million with one surety, the surety should be an owner of a landed property within the jurisdiction of this court.”