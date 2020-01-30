Again, Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting at Aso Rock

Former President Jonathan pays surprise visit to Aso Rock.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday paid an unscheduled visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he briefly met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting between Mr Buhari and Mr Jonathan, which was held behind closed door, lasted for about 10 minutes.

Mr Jonathan’s mission to the villa was unknown as he did not speak to journalists.

It was, however, gathered that the former president was on a “thank you” visit to the president, who recently consoled him over an attack on his country home, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, by unknown gunmen last December.

Mr Buhari immediately put a call through to his predecessor to sympathise with him over the attack.

Mr Buhari reassured Mr Jonathan of his safety and security.

During the attack, three of the gunmen were killed, while a soldier also died.

The former president last visited the presidential villa on October 10, 2019.

(NAN)

