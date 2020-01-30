TRENDING: #BuhariResign trends after senator asked president to step down

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

Since Wednesday when a Nigerian senator called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, #BuhariResign has become one of the most trending topics on Twitter in Nigeria.

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, had on Wednesday made the call over the uptick in insecurity in Nigeria.

“The government even said if ‘we don’t perform, stone us’, we are going with the stones to stone them now,” Mr Abaribe had said before he was eventually stopped from speaking further.

The presidency, through presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, soon pounced on Mr Abaribe, saying his call was “foolish.”

“If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects,” the presidential aide wrote.

Some Nigerians on Twitter have, however, rallied behind Mr Abaribe. A number of them praised the lawmaker’s bravery while some others poked fingers at the president over the security condition of the country. Others advised Mr Shehu to listen to the message rather than attack the messenger.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives added steam to the debate on insecurity in the country when it called for the resignation of military chiefs or they risk being sacked.

The call appeared to have yielded results. The president Thursday morning summoned the military commanders and other heads of security agencies in the country.

Nigerians, through their various handles on Twitter, expressed their displeasure over the performance of the commanders, many of whom are due for retirement.

Some commentators on the social networking site dug into the online archive to remind the president and some members of the All Progressives Congress that they had once been advocates of resignation when insecurity bulged under previous administrations.

Nonetheless, some Nigerians believe the president is on track and disagreed with the call for his resignation. This category of people asked Nigerians to blame the president less and vent their anger on state governors and federal lawmakers instead.

Read what some Nigerians are saying on Twitter below:

