TRENDING: #BuhariResign trends after senator asked president to step down

Since Wednesday when a Nigerian senator called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, #BuhariResign has become one of the most trending topics on Twitter in Nigeria.

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, had on Wednesday made the call over the uptick in insecurity in Nigeria.

“The government even said if ‘we don’t perform, stone us’, we are going with the stones to stone them now,” Mr Abaribe had said before he was eventually stopped from speaking further.

The presidency, through presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, soon pounced on Mr Abaribe, saying his call was “foolish.”

“If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects,” the presidential aide wrote.

Some Nigerians on Twitter have, however, rallied behind Mr Abaribe. A number of them praised the lawmaker’s bravery while some others poked fingers at the president over the security condition of the country. Others advised Mr Shehu to listen to the message rather than attack the messenger.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives added steam to the debate on insecurity in the country when it called for the resignation of military chiefs or they risk being sacked.

The call appeared to have yielded results. The president Thursday morning summoned the military commanders and other heads of security agencies in the country.

Nigerians, through their various handles on Twitter, expressed their displeasure over the performance of the commanders, many of whom are due for retirement.

Some commentators on the social networking site dug into the online archive to remind the president and some members of the All Progressives Congress that they had once been advocates of resignation when insecurity bulged under previous administrations.

Nonetheless, some Nigerians believe the president is on track and disagreed with the call for his resignation. This category of people asked Nigerians to blame the president less and vent their anger on state governors and federal lawmakers instead.

Read what some Nigerians are saying on Twitter below:

Lest we forget: Buhari's admin has recorded an All time high level of inflation, nepotism, insecurity, Min. wage reduction & increase in no of unemployed. Yet the, Garba Shehu thinks Senator Abaribe's call for #BuhariResign is foolish. May we never be blinded by self interest. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) January 30, 2020

Buhari has failed. Some illiterates, blindfolded, ass kissers would not agree. The primary responsibility of any govt is safety, and because he claimed he has key to security, Nigerians voted him in 2015. Five years after, Nigerians are still being killed daily.#BuhariResign — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 30, 2020

I expect Buhari and APC to go after Sen Abaribe for giving us valid reasons the president should resign… However it only makes sense for this #BuhariResign campaign to trend because this is definitely not the Nigeria of our dreams. Worsening insecurity, poverty etc ! — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) January 30, 2020

Senator Abaribe ask president Buhari to resign over insecurity "Asking president Buhari to resign by Senator Abaribe is "foolishness"~Garba Shehu Lest we forget "Garba Shehu is acting beyond his boundary, therefore he should resign "~Aisha Buhari#BuhariResign — Mr. M Abba (@M_Abba_) January 30, 2020

Even @AbboElisha is saying the same things This is no longer about party This is about Nigeria #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/d5dNsbT7K6 — Nimrod (@GhenhisKhan) January 30, 2020

https://twitter.com/firstladyship/status/1222655918485262348

I stand with Senator Abaribe and I really love his courage, he's truly the son of the soil#NigeriansLetsSupportHisMotion#BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/zK6JvP4p2B — Mhiz Bianca Beauty (@MhizBiancaBeau1) January 29, 2020

Apart from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Garba Shehu should also call these people FOOLISH. These ones demanded that @GEJonathan should resign over the same INSECURITY:

– Muhammadu Buhari

– Aisha Buhari

– Bola Tinubu#BuhariResign#BuhariOut#BuhariMustGo#BuhariIsConfused pic.twitter.com/UgfaIDdwG1 — Dadiyata The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) January 30, 2020

I don't think /believe that African Presidents are we(Africans) problem, our problem is the Law makers(Governors, Senators, Representatives) we vote into power. That I do believe. Truth is, the President alone make laws. #Buhariresign #BuhariOut pic.twitter.com/QCsSUSzMEF — Esther GI Javillie🦋🇱🇷🇸🇱 (@4ehva_Rehtse) January 30, 2020

I completely believe the President is on the right track & right footing, for now. You may chose to blind yourself with the realities around. The misinformed, misguided & prejudicial are those asking a President of a country to resign just for the fun of trending #BuhariResign — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) January 30, 2020