Gbajabiamila administers oath on 4 new reps

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has administered the oath of office on four new members of the House of Representatives.

The members who were sworn in at the beginning of plenary on Thursday all emerged from rerun elections held last weekend.

The lawmakers are Abdullahi Abubakar (PDP, Sokoto), Jerry Alagboso (PDP, Imo), Nsikak Ekong (PDP, Akwa Ibom) and Kolapo Osunsanya (APC, Osun).

The speaker had sworn in the House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, alongside five other members on Wednesday.

The ceremony witnessed a turnout of party leaders and supporters from Kano State, notable amongst whom was Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The newly sworn-in lawmakers were sacked from the Green Chambers last year following election petitions that arose from the 2019 general elections.