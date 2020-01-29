Man City Vs Man United: Solskjaer battles Guardiola for Wembley Final Ticket (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for an upset as his team takes on neighbours Manchester City in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

City hold the advantage over United going into Wednesday’s tie.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently have a 3-1 lead from the first leg played three weeks ago at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal secured victory for the Citizens in the first leg.

It was Marcus Rashford’s second-half that gave United a lifeline from the first leg but the English forward will not be available tonight, as he is out, injured

City are looking to become only the third team to reach three League Cup finals in a row and have scored exactly three goals in all of their matches in the competition so far this season.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Update.

Kickoff is 8.45 pm

Team News

Manchester City XI | Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

SUBS | Ederson, Stones, G Jesus, Zinchenko, D Silva, Foden, Garcia.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial.

Kick off at the Etihad stadium by United

Both teams start quite brightly

Good shot my mahrez but a good save by the United keeper also

Corner kick for City

Sterling with a shot for penalty.. Referee may consult the VAR

No.. He gives just the corner kick

Bernando Silva clears off the line as another United attack is thwarted

Another save by De Gea as he parries away the flick from Aguero

Manchester City piling the pressure on the United defence but some reprieve for the visitors as they get a goal kick

Tackles flying everywhere but it is still 0-0 after 21 minutes of action at the Etihad

Manchester City with five corner kicks already none for United as the host continue to dominate

Foul by Otamendi , United get a freekick

Maguire with a crucial tackle to deny Sterling a good chance… City get their sixth corner kick

Game temporarily halted as David de Gea appears injured

GOALLLL!!! Matic with a lovely strike

Nemanja Matic (Photo: forbes.com)

First goal for Matic since December 2018

Manchester United’s goal comes from their first shot on target

Lingard fuming as he is denied a freekick by the referee

Bernando Silva with a teasing ball into the United box but no one available for the simple tap in

Sterling gets the ball into the net but he has been rightly flagged offside by the assistant referee

Two minutes added time

De Gea with another crucial block as Aguero almost benefitted from a faulty back pass

Half Time: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United