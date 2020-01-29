Man City Vs Man United: Solskjaer battles Guardiola for Wembley Final Ticket (LIVE UPDATES)

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for an upset as his team takes on neighbours Manchester City in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.
City hold the advantage over United going into Wednesday’s tie.
Pep Guardiola’s side currently have a 3-1 lead from the first leg played three weeks ago at Old Trafford.
Goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal secured victory for the Citizens in the first leg.
It was Marcus Rashford’s second-half that gave United a lifeline from the first leg but the English forward will not be available tonight, as he is out, injured
City are looking to become only the third team to reach three League Cup finals in a row and have scored exactly three goals in all of their matches in the competition so far this season.
Kickoff is 8.45 pm
Team News
Manchester City XI | Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.
SUBS | Ederson, Stones, G Jesus, Zinchenko, D Silva, Foden, Garcia.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial.
Kick off at the Etihad stadium by United
Both teams start quite brightly
Good shot my mahrez but a good save by the United keeper also
Corner kick for City
Sterling with a shot for penalty.. Referee may consult the VAR
No.. He gives just the corner kick
Bernando Silva clears off the line as another United attack is thwarted
Another save by De Gea as he parries away the flick from Aguero
Manchester City piling the pressure on the United defence but some reprieve for the visitors as they get a goal kick
Tackles flying everywhere but it is still 0-0 after 21 minutes of action at the Etihad
Manchester City with five corner kicks already none for United as the host continue to dominate
Foul by Otamendi , United get a freekick
Maguire with a crucial tackle to deny Sterling a good chance… City get their sixth corner kick
Game temporarily halted as David de Gea appears injured
GOALLLL!!! Matic with a lovely strike
First goal for Matic since December 2018
Manchester United’s goal comes from their first shot on target
Lingard fuming as he is denied a freekick by the referee
Bernando Silva with a teasing ball into the United box but no one available for the simple tap in
Sterling gets the ball into the net but he has been rightly flagged offside by the assistant referee
Two minutes added time
De Gea with another crucial block as Aguero almost benefitted from a faulty back pass
Half Time: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United