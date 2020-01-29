Why thousands may miss 2020 UTME- JAMB

Related News

Thousands of registered candidates across 38 centres in 11 states of the federation may be denied the opportunity to participate in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, an official has said.

This is because some of the Computer Based Test centres’ operators defaulted by disobeying the rules governing the registration of candidates as provided by JAMB.

The affected states are Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers.

The JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at the examination body’s headquarters in Abuja, also “handed over” the 38 operators to the police for further investigation.

According to the registrar, “the operators illegally moved their registration facilities outside their allocated locations”.

The registrar explained that Virtual Private Network(VPN) access is issued to each registered CBT centre “but the board gathered that some of the approved centres went ahead to grant third-party access to cyber-cafés and business centres operators against the board’s directive.”

Suspects speak

During the ‘interrogation’ done by the registrar, Phillip Agene from A-pagen Consolidated Limited in Port Harcourt confessed he registered his staff under a fictitious name and National Identity Number in order for him to monitor the activities of his employees.

Also, Mustapha Shehu, from Dialogue Computer Centre, Katsina State said there was a robbery case in his office on January 19.

”Maybe the people who robbed my office did it, we have reported the case to the police,” he said.

The JAMB registrar said an investigation should be conducted to ascertain when the infractions occurred and compare it with the date the robbery took place.

JAMB may shift ground

Following the alleged crime committed by the centres, there are strong indications that the examination body may reconsider its stance on the exclusion of the candidates from the examination.

Responding to questions from journalists on the presumed innocence of the likely affected candidates, the registrar said the board will look in the matter.

“We will look into the matter but they should not register again because they will cause a problem for themselves,” he said.

He, however, insisted that some of the candidates had intentionally registered in the affected centre.

”An average Nigeria parent does not want their wards to queue not knowing the damage they are causing. We have the list of accredited centres in our state offices and on the internet too,” he said.

He warned parents and candidates that are yet to register to desist from patronising fraudulent centres.

The 2020 UTME registration commenced on January 13 and will end on February 17, 2020.

The mock registration, which started on January 13 will end on February 1, 2020. According to JAMB, 704,395 candidates registered for the examination as at January 27.

Find the lists of the affected CBT centres below:

S/No REFERENCE_NO ST_NAME CtrName Remarks 1 UTME2017/03080005 AKWA-IBOM PTDF E-Resourcess Centre, University Of Uyo, town Campus Annex (opposite faculty of law)Akwa Ibom State 2 UTME2019/04000008 ANAMBRA Adazi-Nnukwu ICT/CBT Centre,union primary school road, behind st.Joseph catholic church, adazi Nnukwu Anaocha, L.G.A Anambra state Suspended for another infraction - Extortion 3 UTME2017/04090001 ANAMBRA B.B.O. Emeh Education Foundation, 1 Ugbaga Close, Umudinya Village, (Awuda Qtrs), Nnobi, Anambra State 4 UTME2017/04040001 ANAMBRA Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School ICT Centre, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State Suspended for another infraction - Extortion 5 UTME2017/04140001 ANAMBRA KONIGINS DES FRIEDENS College, 6, Pius Ogbuagu Avenue, Oka-Uga, Anambra State. 6 UTME2017/04070001 ANAMBRA Mega Data View Computers, St. John of God secondary School,Awka, Anambra State 7 UTME2019/04000009 ANAMBRA Mega Dataview Computers Christ The King College Centre I Oguta Road Onitisha, Anambra State 8 UTME2017/04170001 ANAMBRA Nwafor Orizu College of Education CBT Centre, 3-3 Junction, Nsugbe, Anambra State 9 UTME2019/04000002 ANAMBRA Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe E - Library, Centre 2, Anambra State 10 UTME2017/06040007 BAYELSA New Kings and Queens Montesori, Opp. NUJ Office, New Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa, CENTRE 1 Suspended for another infraction - Extortion 11 UTME2017/06050001 BAYELSA Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. Centre 1 (New Site) 12 UTME2017/06040002 BAYELSA POTTER'S TOUCH HIGH SCHOOL KM 2 MELFORD OKILO WAY, IGBOGENE, YENAGOA, BAYELSA STATE 13 UTME2017/06040003 BAYELSA PREDESAF INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE NEW MARKET ROAD MBIAMA/YENAGOA ROAD OPP NNPC FUEL AKENFA 3 YENAGOA BAYELS A STATE 14 UTME2020/10000015 DELTA Brightfield Schools, No. 18 Onwugbonu Crescent new layout, Ekpan suspended for another infraction - Extortion 15 UTME2019/10000007 DELTA Holywood International School Asaba By Eco Bank, Opp Summit Road Asaba, Delta State. suspended for another infraction - Technical Deficiencies during Third Party Exam 16 UTME2018/10000001 DELTA PACIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Opp. Blue Water Hotel, Nigercat Road, Ekpan-Effurun, Delta State 17 UTME2020/10000014 DELTA Sonnicity Univdersal School, No. 5 Ikprukpru Street Off Uloho Avenue, Ughelli 18 UTME2017/20010002 KATSINA CBT Centre, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Daura, Katsina State 19 UTME2020/20000003 KATSINA DIALOGUE COMPUTER INSTITUTE, KATSINA, No 1A near LEA Rafukka Kofar Sauri, Katsina 20 UTME2017/23020004 KWARA Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road Tanke ilorin 21 UTME2017/23020010 KWARA UNITS CBT Centre, Behind Diamond Field Filling Station, Off Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, Kwara State 22 UTME2017/27190001 LAGOS Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos 23 UTME2019/24000001 LAGOS Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State 24 UTME2018/25000005 NASARAWA E-Plus Network, E-Library, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State 25 UTME2020/25000008 NASARAWA Excellesia CBT, No 9 Sule Adamu Street, Off Sani Abacha Road, Beside Mount Zion Chapel Int'l Church, Mararaba, Nasarawa State 26 UTME2017/25070001 NASARAWA Gods Own Scholars Academy, Angwansoja, Area1, Masaka, Nasarawa State 27 UTME2017/25060002 NASARAWA Lizdav Academy Nursery, Primary & Secondary School, Along Calvary Road, Ruga Junction, Mararaba, Nasarawa State 28 UTME2019/25000006 NASARAWA Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja - Keffi Expressway, Opp Key Science Academy Masaka 29 UTME2019/28000002 ONDO AMC ICT CENTRE, AKINYOSOYE MODEL COLLEGE, FAGBOLA ESTATE, ILE-OLUJI, ONDO STATE 30 UTME2020/30000020 OYO Emmakulate Systems Solutions, 138 Liberty Road, Oke- ado SPAACO HOUSE, Ibadan, O yo State 31 UTME2019/32000001 RIVERS A-Pagen Consolidated Services Limited, CBT Center 1, No 18, Nathan Amadi Avenue, Near Humanity Hotel, White House Bus Stop, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt. Suspended for another infraction - Extortion 32 UTME2020/32000014 RIVERS A-Pagen Consolidated Services Limited, CBT Center 2, No 18, Nathan Amadi Avenue, Near Humanity Hotel, White House Bus Stop, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt. 33 UTME2017/32030001 RIVERS Evinok Connection Nig. Ltd, 128C Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo, Rivers State 34 UTME2020/32000013 Rivers Ledos-InnocentB ICT Center, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Rivers State 35 UTME2017/32080006 RIVERS Paragon City Light College (6 Paradise Street, NDDC Road. Off C.O.E, Iwofe Road, Opp. ONAVA Filling Station, Port Harcourt), Rivers State 36 UTME2020/32000006 Rivers State School III Elele Town, Along Owerri Road, beside Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Ikwerre L.G.A 37 UTME2019/32000002 RIVERS Tessy international Schools, Chukwu-Agholu Avenue, Rumuagholu Road, off Rumuokoro roundabout, Port Harcourt, Rivers state suspended for another infraction - Technical Deficiencies during Third Party Exam 38 UTME2020/32000008 Rivers The Influential School, Mgbaraja Egbelu, Pipeline Road by Cornerstone Junction off NTA Road, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt Suspended for another infraction - Extortion