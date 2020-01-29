Why thousands may miss 2020 UTME- JAMB

JAMB Headquaters, Bwari Abuja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Azeezat Adedigba]

Thousands of registered candidates across 38 centres in 11 states of the federation may be denied the opportunity to participate in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, an official has said.

This is because some of the Computer Based Test centres’ operators defaulted by disobeying the rules governing the registration of candidates as provided by JAMB.

The affected states are Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers.

The JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at the examination body’s headquarters in Abuja, also “handed over” the 38 operators to the police for further investigation.

According to the registrar, “the operators illegally moved their registration facilities outside their allocated locations”.

The registrar explained that Virtual Private Network(VPN) access is issued to each registered CBT centre “but the board gathered that some of the approved centres went ahead to grant third-party access to cyber-cafés and business centres operators against the board’s directive.”

Suspects speak

During the ‘interrogation’ done by the registrar, Phillip Agene from A-pagen Consolidated Limited in Port Harcourt confessed he registered his staff under a fictitious name and National Identity Number in order for him to monitor the activities of his employees.

Also, Mustapha Shehu, from Dialogue Computer Centre, Katsina State said there was a robbery case in his office on January 19.

”Maybe the people who robbed my office did it, we have reported the case to the police,” he said.

The JAMB registrar said an investigation should be conducted to ascertain when the infractions occurred and compare it with the date the robbery took place.

JAMB may shift ground

Following the alleged crime committed by the centres, there are strong indications that the examination body may reconsider its stance on the exclusion of the candidates from the examination.

Responding to questions from journalists on the presumed innocence of the likely affected candidates, the registrar said the board will look in the matter.

“We will look into the matter but they should not register again because they will cause a problem for themselves,” he said.

He, however, insisted that some of the candidates had intentionally registered in the affected centre.

”An average Nigeria parent does not want their wards to queue not knowing the damage they are causing. We have the list of accredited centres in our state offices and on the internet too,” he said.

He warned parents and candidates that are yet to register to desist from patronising fraudulent centres.

The 2020 UTME registration commenced on January 13 and will end on February 17, 2020.

The mock registration, which started on January 13 will end on February 1, 2020. According to JAMB, 704,395 candidates registered for the examination as at January 27.

Find the lists of the affected CBT centres below:

S/NoREFERENCE_NOST_NAMECtrNameRemarks 
1UTME2017/03080005AKWA-IBOMPTDF E-Resourcess Centre, University Of Uyo, town Campus Annex (opposite faculty of law)Akwa Ibom State
2UTME2019/04000008ANAMBRAAdazi-Nnukwu ICT/CBT Centre,union primary school road, behind st.Joseph catholic church, adazi Nnukwu Anaocha, L.G.A Anambra stateSuspended for another infraction - Extortion
3UTME2017/04090001ANAMBRAB.B.O. Emeh Education Foundation, 1 Ugbaga Close, Umudinya Village, (Awuda Qtrs), Nnobi, Anambra State
4UTME2017/04040001ANAMBRAEmkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School ICT Centre, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra StateSuspended for another infraction - Extortion
5UTME2017/04140001ANAMBRAKONIGINS DES FRIEDENS College, 6, Pius Ogbuagu Avenue, Oka-Uga, Anambra State.
6UTME2017/04070001ANAMBRAMega Data View Computers, St. John of God secondary School,Awka, Anambra State
7UTME2019/04000009ANAMBRAMega Dataview Computers Christ The King College Centre I Oguta Road Onitisha, Anambra State
8UTME2017/04170001ANAMBRANwafor Orizu College of Education CBT Centre, 3-3 Junction, Nsugbe, Anambra State
9UTME2019/04000002ANAMBRANwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe E - Library, Centre 2, Anambra State
10UTME2017/06040007BAYELSANew Kings and Queens Montesori, Opp. NUJ Office, New Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa, CENTRE 1Suspended for another infraction - Extortion
11UTME2017/06050001BAYELSANiger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. Centre 1 (New Site)
12UTME2017/06040002BAYELSAPOTTER'S TOUCH HIGH SCHOOL KM 2 MELFORD OKILO WAY, IGBOGENE, YENAGOA, BAYELSA STATE
13UTME2017/06040003BAYELSAPREDESAF INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE NEW MARKET ROAD MBIAMA/YENAGOA ROAD OPP NNPC FUEL AKENFA 3 YENAGOA BAYELS A STATE
14UTME2020/10000015DELTABrightfield Schools, No. 18 Onwugbonu Crescent new layout, Ekpansuspended for another infraction - Extortion
15UTME2019/10000007DELTAHolywood International School Asaba By Eco Bank, Opp Summit Road Asaba, Delta State.suspended for another infraction - Technical Deficiencies during Third Party Exam
16UTME2018/10000001DELTAPACIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Opp. Blue Water Hotel, Nigercat Road, Ekpan-Effurun, Delta State
17UTME2020/10000014DELTASonnicity Univdersal School, No. 5 Ikprukpru Street Off Uloho Avenue, Ughelli
18UTME2017/20010002KATSINACBT Centre, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Daura, Katsina State
19UTME2020/20000003KATSINADIALOGUE COMPUTER INSTITUTE, KATSINA, No 1A near LEA Rafukka Kofar Sauri, Katsina
20UTME2017/23020004KWARAParrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road Tanke ilorin
21UTME2017/23020010KWARAUNITS CBT Centre, Behind Diamond Field Filling Station, Off Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, Kwara State
22UTME2017/27190001LAGOSMalicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos
23UTME2019/24000001LAGOSWinsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
24UTME2018/25000005NASARAWAE-Plus Network, E-Library, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State
25UTME2020/25000008NASARAWAExcellesia CBT, No 9 Sule Adamu Street, Off Sani Abacha Road, Beside Mount Zion Chapel Int'l Church, Mararaba, Nasarawa State
26UTME2017/25070001NASARAWAGods Own Scholars Academy, Angwansoja, Area1, Masaka, Nasarawa State
27UTME2017/25060002NASARAWALizdav Academy Nursery, Primary & Secondary School, Along Calvary Road, Ruga Junction, Mararaba, Nasarawa State
28UTME2019/25000006NASARAWARisewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja - Keffi Expressway, Opp Key Science Academy Masaka
29UTME2019/28000002ONDOAMC ICT CENTRE, AKINYOSOYE MODEL COLLEGE, FAGBOLA ESTATE, ILE-OLUJI, ONDO STATE
30UTME2020/30000020OYOEmmakulate Systems Solutions, 138 Liberty Road, Oke- ado SPAACO HOUSE, Ibadan, O yo State
31UTME2019/32000001RIVERSA-Pagen Consolidated Services Limited, CBT Center 1, No 18, Nathan Amadi Avenue, Near Humanity Hotel, White House Bus Stop, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt.Suspended for another infraction - Extortion
32UTME2020/32000014RIVERSA-Pagen Consolidated Services Limited, CBT Center 2, No 18, Nathan Amadi Avenue, Near Humanity Hotel, White House Bus Stop, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt.
33UTME2017/32030001RIVERSEvinok Connection Nig. Ltd, 128C Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo, Rivers State
34UTME2020/32000013RiversLedos-InnocentB ICT Center, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Rivers State
35UTME2017/32080006RIVERSParagon City Light College (6 Paradise Street, NDDC Road. Off C.O.E, Iwofe Road, Opp. ONAVA Filling Station, Port Harcourt), Rivers State
36UTME2020/32000006RiversState School III Elele Town, Along Owerri Road, beside Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Ikwerre L.G.A
37UTME2019/32000002RIVERSTessy international Schools, Chukwu-Agholu Avenue, Rumuagholu Road, off Rumuokoro roundabout, Port Harcourt, Rivers statesuspended for another infraction - Technical Deficiencies during Third Party Exam
38UTME2020/32000008RiversThe Influential School, Mgbaraja Egbelu, Pipeline Road by Cornerstone Junction off NTA Road, Ozuoba, Port HarcourtSuspended for another infraction - Extortion

