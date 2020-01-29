Why thousands may miss 2020 UTME- JAMB

Thousands of registered candidates across 38 centres in 11 states of the federation may be denied the opportunity to participate in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, an official has said.
This is because some of the Computer Based Test centres’ operators defaulted by disobeying the rules governing the registration of candidates as provided by JAMB.
The affected states are Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers.
The JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at the examination body’s headquarters in Abuja, also “handed over” the 38 operators to the police for further investigation.
According to the registrar, “the operators illegally moved their registration facilities outside their allocated locations”.
The registrar explained that Virtual Private Network(VPN) access is issued to each registered CBT centre “but the board gathered that some of the approved centres went ahead to grant third-party access to cyber-cafés and business centres operators against the board’s directive.”
Suspects speak
During the ‘interrogation’ done by the registrar, Phillip Agene from A-pagen Consolidated Limited in Port Harcourt confessed he registered his staff under a fictitious name and National Identity Number in order for him to monitor the activities of his employees.
Also, Mustapha Shehu, from Dialogue Computer Centre, Katsina State said there was a robbery case in his office on January 19.
”Maybe the people who robbed my office did it, we have reported the case to the police,” he said.
The JAMB registrar said an investigation should be conducted to ascertain when the infractions occurred and compare it with the date the robbery took place.
JAMB may shift ground
Following the alleged crime committed by the centres, there are strong indications that the examination body may reconsider its stance on the exclusion of the candidates from the examination.
Responding to questions from journalists on the presumed innocence of the likely affected candidates, the registrar said the board will look in the matter.
“We will look into the matter but they should not register again because they will cause a problem for themselves,” he said.
He, however, insisted that some of the candidates had intentionally registered in the affected centre.
”An average Nigeria parent does not want their wards to queue not knowing the damage they are causing. We have the list of accredited centres in our state offices and on the internet too,” he said.
He warned parents and candidates that are yet to register to desist from patronising fraudulent centres.
The 2020 UTME registration commenced on January 13 and will end on February 17, 2020.
The mock registration, which started on January 13 will end on February 1, 2020. According to JAMB, 704,395 candidates registered for the examination as at January 27.
Find the lists of the affected CBT centres below:
|S/No
|REFERENCE_NO
|ST_NAME
|CtrName
|Remarks
|1
|UTME2017/03080005
|AKWA-IBOM
|PTDF E-Resourcess Centre, University Of Uyo, town Campus Annex (opposite faculty of law)Akwa Ibom State
|2
|UTME2019/04000008
|ANAMBRA
|Adazi-Nnukwu ICT/CBT Centre,union primary school road, behind st.Joseph catholic church, adazi Nnukwu Anaocha, L.G.A Anambra state
|Suspended for another infraction - Extortion
|3
|UTME2017/04090001
|ANAMBRA
|B.B.O. Emeh Education Foundation, 1 Ugbaga Close, Umudinya Village, (Awuda Qtrs), Nnobi, Anambra State
|4
|UTME2017/04040001
|ANAMBRA
|Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School ICT Centre, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State
|Suspended for another infraction - Extortion
|5
|UTME2017/04140001
|ANAMBRA
|KONIGINS DES FRIEDENS College, 6, Pius Ogbuagu Avenue, Oka-Uga, Anambra State.
|6
|UTME2017/04070001
|ANAMBRA
|Mega Data View Computers, St. John of God secondary School,Awka, Anambra State
|7
|UTME2019/04000009
|ANAMBRA
|Mega Dataview Computers Christ The King College Centre I Oguta Road Onitisha, Anambra State
|8
|UTME2017/04170001
|ANAMBRA
|Nwafor Orizu College of Education CBT Centre, 3-3 Junction, Nsugbe, Anambra State
|9
|UTME2019/04000002
|ANAMBRA
|Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe E - Library, Centre 2, Anambra State
|10
|UTME2017/06040007
|BAYELSA
|New Kings and Queens Montesori, Opp. NUJ Office, New Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa, CENTRE 1
|Suspended for another infraction - Extortion
|11
|UTME2017/06050001
|BAYELSA
|Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. Centre 1 (New Site)
|12
|UTME2017/06040002
|BAYELSA
|POTTER'S TOUCH HIGH SCHOOL KM 2 MELFORD OKILO WAY, IGBOGENE, YENAGOA, BAYELSA STATE
|13
|UTME2017/06040003
|BAYELSA
|PREDESAF INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE NEW MARKET ROAD MBIAMA/YENAGOA ROAD OPP NNPC FUEL AKENFA 3 YENAGOA BAYELS A STATE
|14
|UTME2020/10000015
|DELTA
|Brightfield Schools, No. 18 Onwugbonu Crescent new layout, Ekpan
|suspended for another infraction - Extortion
|15
|UTME2019/10000007
|DELTA
|Holywood International School Asaba By Eco Bank, Opp Summit Road Asaba, Delta State.
|suspended for another infraction - Technical Deficiencies during Third Party Exam
|16
|UTME2018/10000001
|DELTA
|PACIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Opp. Blue Water Hotel, Nigercat Road, Ekpan-Effurun, Delta State
|17
|UTME2020/10000014
|DELTA
|Sonnicity Univdersal School, No. 5 Ikprukpru Street Off Uloho Avenue, Ughelli
|18
|UTME2017/20010002
|KATSINA
|CBT Centre, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Daura, Katsina State
|19
|UTME2020/20000003
|KATSINA
|DIALOGUE COMPUTER INSTITUTE, KATSINA, No 1A near LEA Rafukka Kofar Sauri, Katsina
|20
|UTME2017/23020004
|KWARA
|Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road Tanke ilorin
|21
|UTME2017/23020010
|KWARA
|UNITS CBT Centre, Behind Diamond Field Filling Station, Off Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, Kwara State
|22
|UTME2017/27190001
|LAGOS
|Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos
|23
|UTME2019/24000001
|LAGOS
|Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|24
|UTME2018/25000005
|NASARAWA
|E-Plus Network, E-Library, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State
|25
|UTME2020/25000008
|NASARAWA
|Excellesia CBT, No 9 Sule Adamu Street, Off Sani Abacha Road, Beside Mount Zion Chapel Int'l Church, Mararaba, Nasarawa State
|26
|UTME2017/25070001
|NASARAWA
|Gods Own Scholars Academy, Angwansoja, Area1, Masaka, Nasarawa State
|27
|UTME2017/25060002
|NASARAWA
|Lizdav Academy Nursery, Primary & Secondary School, Along Calvary Road, Ruga Junction, Mararaba, Nasarawa State
|28
|UTME2019/25000006
|NASARAWA
|Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja - Keffi Expressway, Opp Key Science Academy Masaka
|29
|UTME2019/28000002
|ONDO
|AMC ICT CENTRE, AKINYOSOYE MODEL COLLEGE, FAGBOLA ESTATE, ILE-OLUJI, ONDO STATE
|30
|UTME2020/30000020
|OYO
|Emmakulate Systems Solutions, 138 Liberty Road, Oke- ado SPAACO HOUSE, Ibadan, O yo State
|31
|UTME2019/32000001
|RIVERS
|A-Pagen Consolidated Services Limited, CBT Center 1, No 18, Nathan Amadi Avenue, Near Humanity Hotel, White House Bus Stop, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt.
|Suspended for another infraction - Extortion
|32
|UTME2020/32000014
|RIVERS
|A-Pagen Consolidated Services Limited, CBT Center 2, No 18, Nathan Amadi Avenue, Near Humanity Hotel, White House Bus Stop, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt.
|33
|UTME2017/32030001
|RIVERS
|Evinok Connection Nig. Ltd, 128C Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo, Rivers State
|34
|UTME2020/32000013
|Rivers
|Ledos-InnocentB ICT Center, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Rivers State
|35
|UTME2017/32080006
|RIVERS
|Paragon City Light College (6 Paradise Street, NDDC Road. Off C.O.E, Iwofe Road, Opp. ONAVA Filling Station, Port Harcourt), Rivers State
|36
|UTME2020/32000006
|Rivers
|State School III Elele Town, Along Owerri Road, beside Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Ikwerre L.G.A
|37
|UTME2019/32000002
|RIVERS
|Tessy international Schools, Chukwu-Agholu Avenue, Rumuagholu Road, off Rumuokoro roundabout, Port Harcourt, Rivers state
|suspended for another infraction - Technical Deficiencies during Third Party Exam
|38
|UTME2020/32000008
|Rivers
|The Influential School, Mgbaraja Egbelu, Pipeline Road by Cornerstone Junction off NTA Road, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt
|Suspended for another infraction - Extortion