NYSC: Corps members to receive N33,000 monthly allowance

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, says the federal government has approved the payment of N33,000 to corps members as monthly allowance.

He said this is in line with the new National Minimum Wage approved by the federal government last year.

The NYSC disclosed this on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.

According to the Service, the DG disclosed this while speaking to Corps members at the NYSC Bauchi State Secretariat during his working visit to the state.

The DG said contrary to various amounts being speculated on social media, the sum of N33,000 has been approved as the new corps members’ monthly allowance.

He said provision has been made for the new allowance in the 2020 Budget, saying payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.

He advised corps members to always be security conscious and warned against rumour-mongering and negative usage of the Social Media.

He urged them to avoid unauthorised journeys and, when authorised to travel, not to do so at night because of the inherent danger associated with night trips.

The new national minimum wage was signed into law by the president, Muhammadu Buhari, on April 18, 2019, while both the Federal Government and labour unions agreed on consequential adjustments on October 18, 2019, after negotiations.

After the agreement between the FG and labour, negotiations shifted to states, with the NLC directing its state leaders to talk with their governors.