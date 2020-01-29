BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Omo-Agege’s sack

Related News

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Bwari on Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking the sack of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The suit was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Othman Musa ruled that Mr Omo-Agege has never been convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

Justice Musa stated that the case against the Deputy Senate President in the U.S. was a disciplinary matter, which he challenged in the US Supreme Court and won.

He held that in view of that, there was no basis for Mr Omo-Agege to disclose such information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Form CF001 that he has been convicted of any offence.

The judge held that as such, the deputy senate president has not committed any perjury as canvassed by the claimant.

The court thereafter dismissed the suit and awarded the cost of N1 million in favour of Mr Omo-Agege.

