BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Omo-Agege’s sack

Ovie Omo-Agege [PHOTO CREDIT: @OvieOmoAgege]
Ovie Omo-Agege [PHOTO CREDIT: @OvieOmoAgege]

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Bwari on Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking the sack of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The suit was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Othman Musa ruled that Mr Omo-Agege has never been convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

Justice Musa stated that the case against the Deputy Senate President in the U.S. was a disciplinary matter, which he challenged in the US Supreme Court and won.

He held that in view of that, there was no basis for Mr Omo-Agege to disclose such information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Form CF001 that he has been convicted of any offence.

READ ALSO: Mace-snatching, other 8th Senate events now history – Omo-Agege

The judge held that as such, the deputy senate president has not committed any perjury as canvassed by the claimant.

The court thereafter dismissed the suit and awarded the cost of N1 million in favour of Mr Omo-Agege.

More details shortly…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.