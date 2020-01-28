Two Nigerians arrested in Malawi for alleged possession of cocaine

Malawia on map
Malawia on map [Photo credit: SundiataPost]

Two Nigerian immigrants residing in Malawi have been arrested after cocaine was allegedly found on them at Lilongwe, capital of the southern African country.

According to a Monday report published by Nyasatimes, a news portal in Malawi, police operatives dealing with illegal drugs arrested Ajagu Okwuchuku, 40, and Chinomso Charles, aged 31. They were arrested on Friday at a stadium in Area 49 Gulliver.

The police said the suspects hail from the South-east region of Nigeria. Mr Okwuchuku comes from Anambra State while Mr Charles is from Enugu State.

The Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer, Salome Zgambo, said intelligence was gathered after members of the public reviewed that the suspects were selling illicit drugs.

She added that the suspects were found with eight cracks of drugs suspected to be cocaine concealed in black plastic bags (jumbo).

Ms Zgambo said “Police got information from well-wishers that the suspects were selling illicit drugs. After getting the information, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) team acted swiftly and arrested the culprits.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported in 2018 how the Malawian police arrested a Nigerian, Julian Ihumos, a resident of Area 47 in Lilongwe, Malawi for illegal drug possession.

Nyasatimes quoted the police urging the public to refrain from drug and substance abuse and report to police any suspicious persons selling or keeping drugs.

