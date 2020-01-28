Amotekun: South-west has no plans to secede – Fayemi

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has again given assurance that the

South-west geopolitical zone had no plans to secede from Nigeria by the launch of the regional security outfit, named Amotekun.

He said the region remains a part of Nigeria, and would continue to be a part of Nigeria.

According to him, the region is committed to the nation’s indivisibility and unity.

Mr Fayemi gave the assurance on Monday when he hosted a pan-Yoruba development interest group, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide, who were led to his office by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, Mr Fayemi said “nobody should entertain any fear of secession by the South-west over the launch of Amotekun” which he said was meant to protect all Nigerians resident in the region.

He explained that governors in the South-west decided to establish Amotekun to tackle criminal activities like armed robbery, kidnapping, destruction of lives and property and give assurance of safety to all residents.

“Amotekun is not political, it was established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property,” he said.

“This is the first time that the region is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people which is our constitutional duty.

“I also want to say that the South-west is not seceding from Nigeria. The zone remains part of Nigeria and it will remain committed to a united and indivisible Nigerian federation.”

Long road

The assurance from Mr Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, is coming as the governors of the six South-west states and the federal government found a middle ground last week, to douse the tensions raised since the launch of Amotekun.

Also speaking on Amotekun, Mr Adams welcomed the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the governors saying “it is for the progress of the country.”

“It is necessary for our governors to have our own security network code-named Amotekun. Life is precious. You don’t politicise the issue of security,” he said.

READ ALSO:

“Anything that affects Ekiti State affects the entire country and if Ekiti State is safe, the entire Nigeria is safe. If the South-west is safe, the entire Nigeria is safe.

“So, I think the President should compliment the initiative of Amotekun by the South-west Governors. He should even add it to their books so that the economic nerve of the nation can be safe in terms of life and property.”

OPU

Meanwhile, Mr Fayemi also commended OPU for promoting the culture of the Yoruba all over the world saying his administration fully supported the sustenance of culture and using it to drive social integration, create jobs and boost tourism.

“We are happy that we have this type of organisation during your (Adams’) time because we believe it will cater to the interest of the Yoruba all over the world,” he said.

“The Yoruba are all over the world and they are doing fine in many

fields of human endeavour. Interest groups like this are needed for them not to forget their culture.”

Earlier, Mr Adams hinted that OPU was formed in 2011 in Mumbai, India and was set up to organise an annual interface for delegates from all over the world on issues bordering on the sustenance of the Yoruba culture.

Mr Adams was in Ado Ekiti to attend the Annual World Conference of the OPU which was scheduled for Ekiti State.

He was accompanied to the Governor’s Office by OPU chieftains led by their President, Olawale Ayinla; culture icon, Jimoh Aliu; Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Arts and Culture, Wale Ojo-Lanre and officials of various pan-Yoruba groups.