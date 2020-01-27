Tambuwal replaces Dickson as PDP governors’ forum chairman

Related News

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has been elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors forum.

The choice of Mr Tambuwal was made at the 88th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the PDP on Monday, according to a statement by Mohammad Bello, the governor’s special adviser.

He replaces Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State whose tenure elapses in February.

Accepting the “onerous responsibility”, Mr Tambuwal pledged to run an inclusive administration and to move the party forward.

Mr Tambuwal was reelected for a second term in March 2019.

He was first elected in 2015 on the platform of the ruling APC where he had defected to in 2014 as Speaker of the House of Representatives. He was originally a member of the PDP.

He ran for the presidential ticket of the PDP, coming second behind Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, who clinched the ticket.

The PDP later offered him a return ticket for the state governorship election which his deputy had already won.