Edo 2020: Governor Umahi’s endorsement of Obaseki “smacks of indiscipline” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has spoken against the endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki by his counterpart in Ebonyi, David Umahi.

Mr Umahi, on Friday, said Mr Obaseki has done well as Edo governor and deserves a second term.

“Power belongs to God and no matter what anybody will do, it is God that has the final say and I can assure you Ma, you know as an apostle of the most high God, I also prophesy. And because of the good work your husband is doing for the people of Edo State, no man can unseat him.

“Even in our NEC meeting, when Obaseki speaks, you see Economics. You see a man that came from private sector background. And so, we can’t wish that away. So, congratulations to you in advance and to all of us,” Mr Umahi said to Governor Obaseki’s wife, Betsy who was on a courtesy visit to Mr Umahi in Abakaliki, alongside the wives of other southern governors.

A member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Daisy Danjuma, has also recently endorsed Mr Obaseki.

The PDP in Edo said such endorsement from PDP chieftains is a threat to their party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“This practice you will agree with us is condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude. It defeats the spirit of camaraderie that is supposed to exist within a political party. It is a morale-damper and it’s unacceptable,” Dan Orbih, the state chairman of PDP said to the party national chairman, Uche Secondus, in a letter he wrote to him on Saturday.

“Use your office to call these leaders to order so that this open treachery doesn’t become a norm in our great party,” Mr Orbih added.

Mr Orbih said, in his letter to Mr Secondus, that the current crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo offers the PDP an opportunity to win the state.

“Edo PDP has been in opposition in the state since 2008 and from the opinion polls we conducted, this year, 2020, represents our brightest chance of winning the state back.

“The party in government is engrossed in a fierce battle of supremacy between the governor, Governor Obaseki and his national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

“Their ‘fight’ has seriously affected governance to the extent that even the State House of Assembly only has 10 out of 24 members seating even though they won 24/24 seats in the last elections. Not fewer than six council chairmen have been sacked as well as at least four members of state executive council because of their ‘questionable loyalty’! the state chairman of the PDP said.

“They have polarised their party beyond recognition. There is a gale of suspension going on in their party as the National Chairman, State chairman and even the Governor, Deputy Governor and the Secretary to the State Government have all been suspended by the rival factions in their party. Their party is therefore now immersed in court cases across the federation,” he added.

Mrs Danjuma, who is the wife of a former defence minister Theophilus Danjuma, defended her endorsement of Governor Obaseki as a “personal” decision.

“I owe nobody apology for endorsing the second term aspiration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo. I have the right to support whoever I choose to. I am a member of the PDP. I have never left the PDP or decamped to any party like others. It is my right to free comment and I have exercised that,” she said.