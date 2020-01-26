Buhari replies TY Danjuma, speaks on relationship with Osinbajo

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the opinion of Theophilus Danjuma, a retired general, is not more important than that of millions of Nigerians who voted for his reelection last year.

Mr Buhari made this comment in an exclusive interview with The Interview by email released in Abuja on Saturday.

Asked if he was concerned about the vote of low confidence expressed by Mr Danjuma during a recent book launch in Ibadan, Mr Buhari said, “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

Mr Danjuma had said if he says what he knows about the goings on in the government, Nigerians would lose sleep.

The comment has been viewed in some quarters as an expression of lack of confidence in Buhari’s government, and a blow from a man who is widely believed to have been one of Mr Buhari’s major financial pillars.

The president, however, said his re-election was a vindication of his voters’ confidence and support for him and his government’s policies.

On his relationship with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Buhari said things were “perfect”, between them.

He was asked to rate his relationship with his deputy on a scale of one to ten. But the president replied, “Perfect. Or has he complained to you?”

In a press release on Sunday, the MD/Editor-In-Chief of The Interview, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, said, “This interview, published on our website: www.theinterview.ng is a window on what the President is thinking about some of the most important issues of his second term so far, from the Economic Advisory Council to the rule of law; and from his relationship with his deputy and 2023 to the country’s debt profile.”

He also commented on the insinuation that a “cabal” runs his government; his promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty; and criticisms that his claim that he is now a “reformed democrat”, is fake.

