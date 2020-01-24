FG moves to stop salaries of University lecturers not on IPPIS

Related News

The federal government has stopped the release of the funds for the payment of salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

With effect from January, salaries will be paid on the IPPIS platform, according to the federal government.

In a letter by the Director of IPPIS in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Olusegun Olufehinti, the OAGF requested the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to order the stoppage of release of funds for January salaries of the federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

According to Daily Trust, the letter with reference number: OAGF/IPPIS/19/11/54 and entitled: “Request for Stoppage of Release of Funds for January Salaries to Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education,” was addressed to the finance minister.

According to the letter, Mr Olufehinti said he had been directed to inform the finance minister that the preparation of January 2020 salary payroll and warrants of the federal tertiary institutions were ongoing and would be ready for submission on or before January 29, 2020.

“This is to give effect to the directive of the federal government that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) drawing personal cost for the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) should be enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS),” he said.

Mr Olufehinti said the finance ministry should not release funds for payments of the tertiary institutions as their salaries will be paid on the IPPIS Platform with effect from January 2020, in order to actualise the directive.

ASUU reacts

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has consistently kicked against enrollment on IPPIS, saying the central payroll system violates university autonomy.

In a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday morning, the national president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union does not want to believe the federal government stopped the salaries of lecturers over IPPIS.

“If it is true, our NEC already has a position of No pay, No work. We thought they will continue on the part of discussion, but, if they have chosen to activate or actualise their threat, then our members will respond accordingly,” he said.

When asked if the union will be going on strike, with regards to the federal government letter, Mr Ogunyemi said the union’s resolution is ’No pay, No work’.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the ASUU president described as untrue, reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the stoppage of salaries of lecturers who failed to register on the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union also said the federal government is considering its proposal of connecting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) with IPPIS to address the peculiar cases of lecturers in the payment of salaries and other emoluments.