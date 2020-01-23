PDP mocks Buhari over Transparency International’s report on worsening corruption

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the 2019 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI) further validates its belief that corruption has worsened under President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress.

A statement signed by the PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Thursday described the report as ”a national embarrassment under an administration by the same leader who wears the medal: ‘African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion’”.

Nigeria dropped on Transparency International‘s yearly corruption perception ranking, moving two places down to rank the world’s 34th most corrupt nation.

In the 2019 Transparency International’s corruption perception index released on Thursday, Nigeria scored 26 out of 100 points, falling by one point compared to 2018. In the country comparison, Nigeria ranks this year 146 out of 180 countries – two places down compared to 2018 results.

Knocks for Buhari

The PDP, which lost the presidential election in 2015, said Mr Buhari’s government, which boasts of zero-tolerance for corruption, now ranks as the fourth most corrupt country in West Africa and one of ”the leading most corrupt countries of the world.”

”It indeed speaks volume that the Buhari administration and the APC that came into power in 2015 on an anti-corruption mantra, has ended up becoming the most corrupt in the history of our dear nation,” the main opposition party said. ”Moreover, the fact that the APC and its government, with their numerous megaphones, have remained silent over the report is also very revealing.”

The party also said, ”Nigerians can recall that our party has since been challenging Buhari Presidency and the APC to come clean, account for the over N14 trillion allegedly stolen by APC leaders from government coffers in the last four years.

”This includes the stolen N9 trillion detailed in the NNPC leaked memo; the N1.1 trillion worth of crude allegedly stolen by certain APC leaders using 18 unregistered vessels; the over N1.4 trillion stolen from shady oil subsidy deals as well as monies stolen from sensitive government agencies including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) among others.

”It is now clear that the Buhari administration and the APC have not only failed in their boasts to tackle corruption and insecurity but have ended up economically despoiling our nation and worsening our security challenges,” the PDP said.

The party did not provide any claim to defend its allegations of corruption against the named federal agencies.