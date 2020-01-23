University of Abuja suspends admission process

University of Abuja main entrance [[Photo: University Website]
University of Abuja main entrance [Photo: University Website]

The University of Abuja has suspended the ongoing admission of students due to what it described as irregularities in the process.

In a memo to the Admissions Committee on Wednesday and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the vice-chancellor, Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said the committee did not meet up with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) guidelines for uploading all admissions on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

“It has come to my notice that the JAMB admission guidelines of uploading all admissions on CAPS have not been fully met. This is totally unacceptable,” he said. “I hereby direct that all admission processes and payment of acceptance fees should be put on hold pending when all shortlisted candidates have been uploaded to CAPS. Also, subsequent admission exercise MUST follow this.”

The University of Abuja held the 2019/2020 Post-UTME last year September.

How CAPS works?

CAPS is an admission flow chart through which a candidate can accept or reject admission offers. Candidates can also print admission letter and proceed to the institution for further admission processing.

The Market Place feature in CAPS provides flexibility for the Institutions to source for candidates who may not have earlier chosen the institution for admission consideration.

Institutions may specify various selection parameters such as UTME score, state/ local, government, gender, and preferred programmes /course of the candidates.

READ ALSO: Candidate arrested for forging UTME score to study medicine

The list of candidates so selected from the Market Place is then pushed to JAMB which notifies the candidates of consideration by Institutions.

Candidates may accept/ reject Market Place consideration, subject to a maximum of three.

JAMB responds

The spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, said admissions should be ideally be done on CAPS ”but the University of Abuja did theirs without following due process”.

”UniAbuja VC must have realised that his people are doing the wrong thing and he wants to correct it by taking this proactive step so that it will conform with the law and vision of regulatory agencies,” he explained.

The spokesperson of the institution, Habib Yakub, is yet to respond to calls and a text message seeking further comments.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.