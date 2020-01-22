PDP tackles Buhari, says Amotekun a vote of no confidence on govt

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that Amotekun and other state-sponsored security outfits in various parts of the country are direct votes of no confidence on the Buhari Presidency’s handling of security in the country.

The party’s statement is coming on the heels of reactions toward the setting up of Amotekun.

Amotekun is the security outfit launched by the six states of the South-west to rising insecurity in the region.

The governors launched the security organisation on January 9, but the federal government through its attorney general, Abubakar Malami, declared it illegal and contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

PDP’s reaction

A statement signed by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbodiyan, said the government’s failure “to take a decisive step to stem the escalated wave of killings by insurgents; the refusal to rejig the security high command and a lack of commitment to track down and prosecute even confessed perpetrators of mindless killings are all pointers that the Buhari-led APC administration cannot guarantee the security of lives and property in our nation”.

“The PDP notes that the failure of the Federal Government to prosecute the war against acts of terrorism beyond lip service and condolence statements is emboldening killings, which have now degenerated to execution of compatriots, the latest being the gruesome beheading of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Adamawa, Rev. Lawan Andimi.

“The execution of Rev. Andimi is heartrending and like other killings, remains a sad commentary of the inability of a government to stand for its citizens at very crucial moments.

“The PDP recalls that the Buhari-led Federal Government had failed to prosecute the masterminds of the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration,” the opposition party said.

It also said, “the body language, brazen acts of nepotism as well as divisive and incendiary comments by officials in the Buhari administration have continued to fuel disunity, acts of violence and insecurity in various parts of our nation.”

“Given the failure of the Buhari administration to guarantee the essential of government which is the security of lives and property, Nigerians across board, as homes, communities, groups, towns, even states and regions are now organizing their respective security apparatuses such as Amotekun in the South West and several others in various parts of the country to guarantee their safety,” the party added.

The party said the situation would not have degenerated to this level “if the Buhari Presidency is living up to its billing on security, including listening to wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to rejig his security high command.”

“The PDP holds that it is clear that the security of lives and property in our nation has gone beyond what the insensitive, divisive and incompetent Buhari administration can guarantee.

“Indeed, our nation has come to a stage where any genuine assistance that can be provided by states and even communities in securing lives and property should be integrated. The situation requires the collaboration of all, including the federating states.”

The statement said “the PDP remains committed to all efforts toward national cohesion, security, peace, stability of our nation and all federating units in a manner that promotes good governance and national cohesion at all times.”