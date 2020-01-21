Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Blues battle Gunners in crucial London Derby (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

After the disappointing results they recorded at the weekend, Chelsea and Arsenal will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face off at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight.

The Blues remain fourth in the Premier League table, but suffered a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

With Frank Lampard’s side hoping to consolidate on their position for a top-four finish and Arsenal keen on improving on their fortunes on the log, an explosive tie is expected at West London.

Arsenal lead the overall head-to-head 77 wins to Chelsea’s 65, while there have also been 57 draws between the London rivals throughout history.

In the reverse Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, Chelsea came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 9.15 p.m.

Team News:

Chelsea lineup: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian

Subs: Alonso, Barkley, Pedro, Caballero, Zouma, Mount, Batshuayi

Arsenal lineup: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Martinez, Willock, Guendouzi, Nketiah

Referee: Stuart Attwell