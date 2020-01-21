Police arrest two over killing of Adamawa journalist

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers .

About six days after the killing of a journalist in Adamawa, Maxwell Nashon, the police have arrested two suspects.

The state police commissioner, Audu Madaki, said this in Yola while receiving in audience the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are helping police in the investigation,” Mr Madaki said.

“Detectives are working assiduously to ensure that the culprits are not only arrested but duly prosecuted. The police will soon parade those involved in the heinous act,’’ he said.

Mr Madaki said journalists and security operatives ‘’are twins brothers and partners in progress, hence the need to have synergy in the interest of peace and security.”

Mr Isiguzo commended the police for the arrest and urged them to ensure justice.

He said his team was touring the country with a view to meeting journalists to design solutions to the challenges facing their profession.

“We have confidence in the Nigeria Police Force as it remains the best in Africa with outstanding performance accepted globally.

“We are using this forum to call for a cordial relationship with our members in the state because of the central objective of the two professions is building a peaceful and society where rule of law is maintained,” he said.

Late Mr Nashon was a staff of Federal Radio Cooperation of Nigeria (FRCN), Fombina FM, Yola, until he was abducted, last week, and murdered.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.