Police arrest two over killing of Adamawa journalist

Related News

About six days after the killing of a journalist in Adamawa, Maxwell Nashon, the police have arrested two suspects.

The state police commissioner, Audu Madaki, said this in Yola while receiving in audience the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are helping police in the investigation,” Mr Madaki said.

“Detectives are working assiduously to ensure that the culprits are not only arrested but duly prosecuted. The police will soon parade those involved in the heinous act,’’ he said.

Mr Madaki said journalists and security operatives ‘’are twins brothers and partners in progress, hence the need to have synergy in the interest of peace and security.”

Mr Isiguzo commended the police for the arrest and urged them to ensure justice.

He said his team was touring the country with a view to meeting journalists to design solutions to the challenges facing their profession.

“We have confidence in the Nigeria Police Force as it remains the best in Africa with outstanding performance accepted globally.

“We are using this forum to call for a cordial relationship with our members in the state because of the central objective of the two professions is building a peaceful and society where rule of law is maintained,” he said.

Late Mr Nashon was a staff of Federal Radio Cooperation of Nigeria (FRCN), Fombina FM, Yola, until he was abducted, last week, and murdered.